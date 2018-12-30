Every meal is a labor of love, and every dish has a story behind it – from the family recipe that’s been handed down generations to your favorite restaurant’s signature dish.
And the Historical League has published not one, but two cookbooks capturing not only the history behind Arizona’s historic venues and their famous recipes, but also family recipes passed through the generations of prominent people and history-makers in the state.
“Tastes & Treasures II: A Storytelling Cookbook of Historic Arizona” is the nonprofit organization’s second cookbook, comprised of 216 pages of recipes and evocative food stories.
“You remember your great-grandma’s cookies she made at Christmas and the strudel your auntie made, or it’s Thanksgiving dinner and you remember getting together and making tamales,” said Ruth McLeod, Historical League member and one of the four “Tastes & Treasures II” co-editors.
“This is a book of Arizona history and food recipes, food memories and stories – and food brings people together,” McLeod said.
That’s the point McLeod and the rest of the Historical League members stress: It’s more than a cookbook; it’s a history book.
“Tastes & Treasures II” was released earlier this year and has sold 2,200 copies.
“We have sold enough now that it’s covered the production costs,” said Mary Garbaciak, president of the Historical League. “Everything we sell after this is profit.”
Historical League’s first volume of the cookbook of the same name continues to sell, too – over 20,000 copies since 2007.
“Two and a half years ago, we were rapidly running out of the [first] book and a lot of people were asking us, ‘Are you ever going to do a second volume?’” McLeod said.
Cathy Shumard, Historical League member and co-editor, added, “They liked the first product and they wanted more.”
The Historical League’s mission is to preserve Arizona’s cultural heritage and promote continued public awareness of the Arizona Historical Society.
And this cookbook is just one of many ways the organization raises money for the Arizona Heritage Center, an interactive museum with permanent and changing exhibits showcasing and informing the public of the state’s history.
Since the Historical League’s inception in 1979, the organization has contributed more than $1.4 million to the Arizona Heritage Center.
“If we can help the museum, if we can help preserve Arizona history and we can raise money, too, then this book has done its job well,” McLeod said.
The cookbook’s charitable aspect is one of the reasons El Chorro was quick to jump at the opportunity for the second time.
Plus, “El Chorro is part of the fabric of the community, so it was a natural fit,” said Kristy Moore, El Chorro’s operating manager. “People have a real connection to [the restaurant].”
The restaurant, which has been a mainstay in the Paradise Valley and Scottsdale areas since 1937, was also included in “Tastes & Treasures” volume one.
Their famous sticky buns recipe was published.
In the cookbook’s second volume, readers will find recipes for El Chorro’s vanilla poached lobster rolls, its signature short ribs, southwest tuna poke and its signature beef stroganoff.
“Stroganoff is one of the favorite recipes we do, and it’s been an El Chorro favorite for probably 60 years,” Moore said.
But the beef stroganoff dish almost didn’t make the cut.
“The chef we opened with [Chef Charles Kassels] was a forward-thinking, progressive chef, and he said, ‘I am not doing beef stroganoff,’ and there were howls immediately,” Moore said.
In the end, Kassels put it on the menu, and it has since become the second most-popular dish at the restaurant – just behind their sticky buns, of course.
El Chorro is one of the 24 historic restaurants featured in the cookbook, and the restaurant has already sold many cookbooks from its lobby.
One requirement to be featured in the cookbook is the venue must be 50 years or older. Other returning venues include Rock Spring Café in Black Canyon City, Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix and Arizona Inn in Tucson.
Also new to “Tastes & Treasures II” is the Cherished Legacies section, comprised of tribute pages that honor loved ones, including some of Arizona’s original families, with a submitted short story and recipe.
“If you had a special person in your life that you wanted to remember or to honor, you could submit a writeup and their favorite recipe,” Shumard said.
Shumard and McLeod both submitted tributes to their respective parents.
The cookbook also includes a “Historymakers” section, featuring recipes from past Historymakers, including Bennie Gonzales, the Navajo Code Talkers, Barry M. Goldwater and more.
The upcoming Historymakers Gala on February 23 at the Arizona Biltmore Resort will honor six new Historymakers.
They include Arizona Secretary of State Betsey Bayless, educator and Scottsdale land preservationist Dr. Arthur DeCabooter, Director and CEO of Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West Michael J. Fox, Arizona state senator and community activist Alfredo Gutierrez, western artist and painter Merrill Mahaffey and architect and community planner Vernon D. Swaback.
“One of the qualifications is that they continued to support Arizona,” McLeod said. “They must be living when they are honored, too.”
“Tastes & Treasures II” includes stories and recipes from Marshall Trimble, Arizona’s official state historian and Scottsdale Community College educator for 40 years; Jim Bruner, who served on the Scottsdale City Council for eight years; and Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.
It took the more than 50 Historical League volunteers two and a half years to write and complete “Tastes & Treasures II,” whereas it took 18 months to complete the first volume.
“There’s more history in this book,” Garbaciak explained.
The Historical League added a new section, Cherished Legacies, and nearly doubled the number of participating restaurants and their respective stories.
Plus, they had at least 10 tasting parties – something they didn’t do for the first cookbook. “This group loves to cook, and we all love to share recipes,” McLeod said.
Every recipe was tested three times, and from there, the members would decide what would make the cut.
“It also took longer to create the second cookbook because the Historical League printed the cookbook locally with O’Neil Printing and Roswell Bookbinding, both of which are located in Phoenix.
“We wanted it printed here. We wanted control of it here,” McLeod said. “We wanted this to be all about Arizona.”
“Tastes & Treasures II” is available at the Historical League store, on Amazon and at several of the venues featured in the cookbook.
Information: historicalleague.org.
