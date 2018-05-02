Like many people, Scott Weinberg wasn’t particularly politically active and admits he is a little embarrassed that he didn’t even know who his legislative representatives were.
Then came Valentine’s Day and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 14 students and three adult staffers were slain and another 17 students wounded by a 19-year-old former student who had slipped into the building with an AR-15 semiautomatic style weapon.
Now he not only knows the three legislators from LD 18, but they know him. As do Kyrene Superintendent Jan Vesely, the Kyrene Governing Board, City Councilman Sal DiCiccio and Phoenix City Manager Ed Zuercher.
Since mid-February, Weinberg has been waging a politely relentless one-man campaign for better security in Kyrene schools – chiefly for school resource officers in Kyrene’s middle schools, especially the three in Ahwatukee.
“My No. 1 priority is to get the SROs back into the middle school in Ahwatukee,” he said.
The CPA and father of two has appeared at Kyrene board meetings, the city budget hearing held a few weeks ago at Pecos Community Center and the spring edition of PD Tukee Talks – the quarterly session where South Mountain Precinct officers and other law enforcement officials meet for an informal chat with Ahwatukee residents.
He’s formed an organization, Secure Our Schools AZ, to advance his mission and has learned how to file public information requests with the state to understand why it declined Kyrene’s grant request for SROs this school year.
Until the teachers’ walkout disrupted district activities, he and Vesely had planned to hold a citizens’ forum tomorrow, May 3, at Kyrene headquarters to discuss school safety. That town hall has been postponed indefinitely.
Though school shootings are not new, “the magnitude of Parkland really shook me up,” Weinberg said.
“When that happened, it was kind of a wakeup call for me,” he recalled. “I started thinking about my two little kiddos and started wondering what’s going on in the Kyrene district.”
Up to that point, he said, “I was your typical Facebook complainer – but that gets you nowhere.”
So, he began researching school security issues – and to whom and how he could make his case.
Though also concerned about safety in elementary schools because his 7-year-old son Josh is in second grade, he was even more worried about the security of the district’s middle schools because his 10-year-old daughter Abby, a fifth-grader, will be attending Altadena Middle School starting in August.
“When it became about my own kids’ safety, I said to myself, ‘OK, what can I really do that’s proactive. I just started doing some research,” he said.
Each step of the way has been “a good learning experience,” he said.
When he first appeared before the Kyrene board, he was caught off guard by the state law that forbids board members from responding to citizens who register to make a statement about an issue not on the agenda.
Though no board member got back to him, Vesely did.
“She reached out a couple of times,” Weinberg said. “She actually invited me to meet with her and the district’s security team. It was a productive conversation.”
Weinberg never shouts during his public appearances. He doesn’t post angry diatribes about the issue on social media.
He just makes his case quietly but firmly.
Zuercher was so impressed by Weinberg’s demeanor at the April 16 Pecos hearing that he came up to him later on and explained that Phoenix can’t afford manning all 600 schools in the city with SROs.
“I told him I’m not asking for 600. I’m asking for three,” he said, adding, “I got to give him credit. He came up to me after the meeting.”
Indeed, he gives credit to just about any elected official who listens to him.
“I straight out asked all three of our legislators, ‘You’re our state representatives and these schools are in your district. What are you going to do?’”
He got a quick response from state Sen. Sean Bowie, who has been critical of Gov. Doug Ducey’s school safety plan now before the State Legislature because he doesn’t think it goes far enough on issues related to gun purchases.
“I lean more conservative,” Weinberg said. “It’s a challenge sometimes to deal with people when you deal with issues like guns. I’ve tried to meet people in the middle. Sean’s been great. He’s been friendly. Mitzi is opinionated but she’s open to talking.”
He was referring to LD 18 Rep. Mitzi Epstein, who initially brushed off his concerns.
“Mitzi basically said I’m only one of two people that want SROs and that most people she’s talked to don’t want them.
“Mitzi to her credit engaged with me,” he said, adding that after reading some reactions to her initial remarks, she told Weinberg she wanted to hold a “listening meeting” to get a bigger picture of sentiments about school security among her constituents.
Weinberg sympathizes with officials’ concern about the cost of SROs.
“I know there’s a limited amount of money,” he said.
That’s why he favors letting trained teachers and staff carrying concealed weapons.
Short of that, he said, he also thinks it’s worth discussing another solution he’s read about: having a lockbox with a gun or two that only a couple of trained school staffers would have access to in the event of an emergency.
“In my mind, that’s something. It’s better than nothing,” he said. “I‘m in favor of going a little bit further and if the teacher has a concealed permit, they should be allowed to take their gun into school, but I know that’s a tough sell for a lot of people.”
“I’ve been a gun owner for 15 years and have been through lots of training and I feel very comfortable and confident,” he said. “That would be my perfect solution.”
Though the teacher walkouts derailed the Kyrene town meeting on school safety, Weinberg is undaunted.
“I know there have their hands full with Red for Ed and I know that’s the priority,” he said. “I totally support that. I want see the funding levels restored. I think that’s the priority right now. I just hope when that gets resolved, we can shift the focus back to school safety.”
He said Zuercher told him he’s been working on an idea to have retired police officers become district employees at a lower cost than a traditional officer, so he put the city manager and Vesely together to discuss the idea.
“Look at what Tempe did,” he said. “Tempe has stepped up and said ‘we’re going to assign one of our officers to the district at our cost. Tempe is small and just has one middle school, but they’re doing it and I know it can be done.”
Weinberg shows no sign of stopping his campaign.
“I feel like I’m doing something,” he said. “Even if nothing happens I can say I tried, I did what I could do. I worked within the system.”
As for the reception that officials have given him so far, he added, “I’m happy they have responded to my concerns. I feel good. I feel like they’re working with me.”
To reach Weinberg: secureourschoolsaz@gmail.com
