Six rescued dogs and five saved cats are hoping they can soon begin the new year with local families.
Jannelle Cosgriff of the Friends for Life shelter said the animals she has would make fine additions to most Ahwatukee households.
On the cat side, Tootie is an 18-month-old tabby “who had found herself at Friends for Life’s adoption center expecting kittens at any moment,” Cosgriff said. “She immediately went to a foster home to ensure she was in a safe place with focused care so she could have her kittens in a quiet environment.
“Her four beautiful kittens are grown now and it is time for Tootie to find her forever home,” Cosgriff added, noting Tootie “is a very easygoing cat that loves her people. She loves to be picked up and cuddled.”
Another cat, Sargento, “is a handsome boy having all the girls swooning over him. He is a very easy and adaptable kitty” with a “gorgeous coat” looking for “the good life” in a home where he can be kept inside, Cosgriff said.
Friends for Life also has been sheltering Tucker, a 4-month-old “real cutie” who “offers lots of cuddles and laughs as he plays and acts silly along with his kitten siblings,” she said.
Cosgriff also waxed enthusiastically about Duke, a 7-year-old male that became homeless after his owner died.
“Duke is a bit timid at first, but once he knows he is safe and loved, he starts to come out of his shell,” she said, adding the playful cat’s “ideal home would be one in which his new family has experience with shy cats and understands it takes some time before he gets comfortable. Also, a quiet home that has a regular routine should help him adjust to new surroundings.”
There’s no shortage of dogs at Friends for Life that need permanent homes, Cosgriff said, like Juan Pablo, a chihuahua-dachshund sometimes called a “chiweenie” because of its genetic background. “He is a fun little guy who likes other dogs but doesn’t like to share his food. Because of this, his ideal home would be one with kids over 5. He is hilarious with squeaky toys and plays fetch. He also understands ‘no,’ loves to be called a ‘good boy’ and is house trained.”
Aria is a Blue Tick Coonhound blend female, about 3, whose owner also died, Cosgriff said, stating, “She previously lived with a cat, is house-trained and crate-trained. She does well with other dogs, although a dog introduction will be required. She pulls a bit on the leash but is otherwise lovely and with some regular practice, Aria should do very well on her leash.”
Cosgriff said that while she gets along with kids, she doesn’t like to share her toys with them, so older children would likely be better.
Ravi is a 3-year-old male that “rides well in the car, has lovely leash manners, and knows some basic commands and has a good amount of energy but does settle down very nicely,” she said.
And Kappa may be 9, but “she has lots of energy and would like an active home. She was recently surrendered from her owner because he had to move and couldn’t take Kappa with him. Kappa is a real fun dog for an active family,” Cosgriff said.
At Friends for Life, all animals are altered, vaccinated, microchipped and de-wormed; cats are tested for FELV/FIV. To get more information on any of their cats, email FFLcats@azfriends.org; for dogs, email FFLdogs@azfriends.org. You can also find information at azfriends.org, visit their adoption center or call 480-497-8296.
Meanwhile, Arizona Rescue also has a few homeless pets who could use caring families, according to spokeswoman Jenifer Barry.
Maximus, another dog whose owner died, “has got some things going against him: He is a black, big, male dog that is around 7,” Barry said. “Unfortunately, these things don’t make him very desirable. Of course, we don’t feel that way, but we are aware of these things.”
Nevertheless, she added, “Maximus does have a lot going for him. He is a lovable boy. Despite his size, he does not need or want a lot of exercise. He would prefer to leisurely explore the backyard, go for short, casual walks or just hang out with us humans. He has wonderful house manners, sleeps through the night and hasn’t so much as touched anything inappropriate.”
Another dog, Meg, is a “huge hit at Rescue,” she said. “There’s a lot of personality in this tiny girl and the pictures do not do her justice. At the park, Meg was content to either sit in the shade or take a lap. Whatever you wanted to do was OK with her. She is a very confident walker and didn’t shy away from any other people or dogs that came her way. “
Also available is Jasmine, “an enchanting oriental shorthair who adores playtime and loves her people,” said Barry. “Jasmine is energetic and will play with any toy she sees. Jasmine is so fun to watch while she plays.”
“Jasmine was sad and confused when her last family moved away and didn’t want to take her with them,” Barry added. “Jasmine has put that behind her.”
