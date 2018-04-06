As far back as kindergarten, 14-year-old Alper Gel of Ahwatukee has been fascinated by science.
“He has been participating in science fair projects since he was a kindergarten student; his first-ever project was to demonstrate which materials conduct electricity at the science fair at Broadmor Elementary in Tempe,” said his mother, Esma, who, like Alper’s dad, Aytekin, holds a doctorate in engineering and is a faculty member at ASU’s Fulton Schools of Engineering.
Alper also is a passionate apostle of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and is part of the Chief Science Officer program, a global network of kids in grades 6 through 12 that pushes innovation and the pursuit of those disciplines among their peers and within their communities.
Last week, Alper earned a $1,000 grant by winning an online poll sponsored by Cox’s Connect2STEM campaign naming him Student Teckie of the Year.
An eighth-grader at Connolly Aspire Academy, Alper was selected as one of two contestants in the poll because he “stands out from his CSO peers,” Cox said.
“As a motivated member of the program, he has worked closely with his fellow CSOs to create a survey of over 300 students and presented the findings to the Arizona Science Teacher Association. He helped organize and facilitate an electronics workshop event, a stargazing night, a presentation at Geeks Night Out and the Southwest Maker Fest.”
Alper has “always liked math, science and technology from a very early age, but the CSO platform gave him a new reason and energy to share his passion with his friends,” his mother said.
“What he has learned from the experience is that most kids are very interested in STEM and would like to get involved either through courses or after-school programs, but not many of these opportunities are available,” she added, explaining:
“The CSO program presents a unique perspective through the lens of these young individuals looking for opportunities for programs and other activities for their peers.”
He’s done just that over the years in his young life.
When he was 11, he attended the 7Up Robotics Camp at ASU and then became a mentor in subsequent camps – taking his place alongside college students, who usually provide that service.
Yinong Chen, the professor who organizes the ASU camp, allowed him to design and develop a module on 3D printing that he has been delivering for the last two summers as part of the camp.
“He teaches the attendees how to use the software to design their pieces, and they print these designs at ASU 3D printers,” his mother said, adding that he and friends have used the printer to design fundraising pieces for his school.
She added, “We have always encouraged him to teach from a very early age, since my husband and I are Ph.D. engineers in academia and feel that the way to learn something truly is to teach it.”
In addition, Alper and the other CSOs at his school organized a weekend electronics workshop for 30 students.
“They supplied the parts and taught the kids how to circuit bend,” his mom explained. That was part of a project called the Dooms Day Circuit, which Alper described as “basically a buzzer circuit, however, they taught the students how to add a potentiometer, a variable resistor, to change the pitch and tone of the sound.”
Although he enjoys reading and playing video games, Alper “is curious and likes to get engaged in science activities.”
His projects got a little more involved over the years.
“For second grade he explored why parachutes are shaped circular,” his mother said. “He used his grandpa to drop his differently shaped parachute designs from a height and measured the time – it was a fun thing to watch.
“For third grade, he did a detailed study on bioluminescence and various creatures living in the depths of the sea with this ability. We had to order bioluminescent bacteria for him to experiment on,” she added.
He has fond memories of his fourth and fifth grade at Horizon Community Learning Center, where he thought daily project time “was awesome and a wonderful way to finish out our days.”
Last September at Connolly, his project was titled “Fruit Peel and Waste Absorption: A Biodegradable Way to Clean Oil Spill.”
“He tested a number of different fruit peels to test if they can absorb an oil spill by simulating the oil spill using a number of household items such as food dye,” his mother said.
He also has conducted various electronic experiments and lately has been interested in IBM Watson’s natural language processing interface. Another project involved ordering pizza from a robot. He also developed a program that helps the visually impaired figure out how to solve a Rubik’s Cube.
Alper is still trying to figure out how he’ll spend his $1,000 prize, but no one who knows him will be surprised to hear a couple of his ideas.
“Alper has long been looking for ways to get access to 3D printing facilities for his friends,” his mother said. “Another way he would like to spend the money is to start a new robotic program at his new high school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.