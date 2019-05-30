A Mountain Pointe High School graduate and senior at Arizona State University has received a sorority scholarship for her academic achievement.
Kennedy Diggs received a Zeta Alpha Undergraduate Excellence Award from the Phoenix Akarama Foundation for maintaining a 3.92 grade point average. She is majoring in philosophy and justice studies at ASU with an eye toward eventually going to law school.
The foundation is part of the Delta Beta Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.
“Since kindergarten, Kennedy took pride in her academics and pushed beyond her limits,” said foundation spokeswoman Michelle Coro of Ahwatukee.
“While her interests include spending time with her dog, hiking and knitting, her focus throughout her time at Arizona State University has been on her education,” Coro continued, praising her for “remaining present and active in the community.”
“She landed her dream internship as a paralegal at a corporate firm. Following in her big sister Vanessa’s footsteps, she decided to become a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Since then, she fell in love with the sorority, the sisterhood and the service. Upon graduating, Kennedy would like to attend ASU’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law to become a corporate attorney,” Coro continued, adding:
“She gives thanks to her grandmother for her unconditional love, work ethic and support. She could not have done it without her.”
Kennedy and seven other African-American women received awards at the annual Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority scholarship luncheon.
Money for the scholarships is generated primarily through support of the AKA Fashionetta, which will be held Dec. 7 at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa, 902 East Greenway Parkway in Scottsdale.
The mission of the Phoenix Akarama Foundation is to raise and award funds for programs that advance leadership development, encourage academic excellence, improve health, support those in need and educate about the value of philanthropy.
Information: phxakarama.org.
