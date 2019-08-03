Finnicky eating. Scattered organization. Fidgety inattentiveness.
These and other childhood tendencies can drive parents to distraction.
That’s where Abigail Wool-Biringer of Ahwatukee comes in.
She helps parents and their children address these and a whole range of other unsettling habits – and helps determine if they are symptoms of a deeper problem.
Wool-Biringer is a special kind of occupational therapist.
Her domain comprises children and teenagers, including those challenged by autism, ADD/ADHD or other problems with executive function.
Controlled by the frontal lobe of the brain – which often doesn’t reach full maturity until the mid-20s – executive function is the umbrella term for a broad range of abilities. It covers working memory, emotional control, sustained attention, the ability to start and finish tasks, time management and similar skills necessary for a child to thrive – even survive.
Her practice addresses a gap that involves parents whose insurance won’t cover services treating many of these issues.
By offering intensive therapy, she is often able to address the problem in a relatively short amount of time – as long as a parent is committed to being integrally involved.
“It’s like exercising one time a week and hoping to get in shape,” Wool-Biringer explained. “It has to be more frequent, more intense, more consistent and really with just a lot of parental involvement.”
“I don’t think that there are any intensive programs that are not provided in a hospital setting,” she explained. “You can go to Phoenix Children’s and do a five-day-a-week program. You can go, you can, um, put your child in as an inpatient setting but that’s not their natural environment. And nobody is doing five days a week in-home feeding therapy.”
Her services include occupational and speech therapy, academic and teen life coaching, executive functions coaching, help with homeschooling-related pressures and social skills. She also conducts workshops and group sessions for parents and kids and has held several free workshops in Ahwatukee that she plans to do more of in the future.
A therapist for 20 years, the mother of four didn’t set out as an undergraduate to do what she does now.
She was a communications major who one summer decided she was heading on the wrong career path when she found herself in a Washington, D.C., magazine newsroom on an internship.
“I absolutely hated sitting behind a desk and a computer all day,” she recalled, and decided at age 20 she needed to change course.
“I’d always had an interest in physical fitness and exercise so I thought, well, maybe I’d be a physical therapist,” she said.
Then, as a hospital aide in a physical therapy clinic, she stumbled on occupational therapy.
“I realized I really liked this a lot better because this profession looks at the whole person,” she said. “We look at not just the physical body but we look at mental health, we look at balance between work and life and play and pleasure and just everything. Physical therapy is very focused on just physical rehabilitation, strengthening and all of that, which is all good.
“But I felt like it was missing that piece that I was more interested in. So, then I shifted my focus again and then I went to occupational therapy school.”
She earned her master’s degree in occupational therapy from the University of Southern California in 1997, and moved her in 2004. She has been working exclusively with children of all ages since 2010 – a specialty she began developing when she became a mother.
“I feel like being a mom gave me a unique perspective,” she explained, adding:
“I think being a mom has helped me in my work, but I think work has also helped me be a better mom, to be more patient with my own kids and to understand some of the struggles that they’re going through.”
She exudes a passion for that age group.
“I believe that there is a large group of underserved kids out there that could be making gains in leaps and bounds if they are empowered with the right type and frequency of intervention,” Wool-Biringer said.
While laymen might typically associate her general profession with therapy related to a patient’s employment, Wool-Biringer explained:
“The word ‘occupation’ refers to what we do to occupy our time. So that could be a job, but it could also be our daily activities too – the mundane things that we have to do every day – like shower and get dressed and brush our teeth and fix meals and pay bills. It’s literally every aspect of life.”
And with kids, “their occupation is really to play. They learn through play. So, I’m on the floor, I’m playing with kids.”
Beyond play, there are activities like eating, dressing and other activities that many people take for granted – and that some children may have difficulty mastering.
“I would love to do some parent classes that would just teach parents went what is ‘normal’ and what might be some red flags,” Wool-Biringer said.
“Sometimes, children are just late to talk and it doesn’t mean that they’re going to be autistic or anything like that. Sometimes they’re late to walk, sometimes they’re late to crawl or to eat solid food.”
She said pediatricians typically “give you a sheet of paper saying at 24 months your child should be doing this, this and this. You can see how a new parent might freak out if it says ‘they should be putting two-word sentences together’ and they’re not.”
Wool-Biringer aims her intervention at helping both parent and child sort through what just might be a slight developmental delay and what might be a bigger challenge.
Between that slight developmental delay and overwhelming physical and mental challenges that will require a lifetime of services, Wool-Biringer believes, there is a vast group of children “who don’t really have a lot in place right now.
“The whole point of the empowerment is to empower them to be able to advocate for themselves, to be able to learn the skills that they need to and use them – and each families how to intervene order to help their child succeed.”
Information: kidsempowered4life.com
