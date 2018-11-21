Ahwatukee native and Desert Vista High grad Kennedy Moore was crowned homecoming queen at Baylor University in Texas earlier this month.
The daughter of Forrest and Laura Moore, she graduated in 2015 from Desert Vista, where she was a member of the Community Counts Club, president for two years of the school choir, belonged to Rho Kappa Honor Society and was actively involved at her church, Foothills Baptist.
Indeed, it was her commitment to her church that led her to Baylor, where she is a senior majoring in child and family studies and slated to graduate next month.
“I decided to go to Baylor because of my deeply rooted love for Christ. Baylor’s community emulates this around campus and is evident in the students, professors and organizations. I could not imagine attending any other university,” she told AFN.
After graduating from Baylor, Kennedy plans to attend Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and pursue a master’s in biblical counseling.
At Baylor, Kennedy represented Beta Upsilon Chi during homecoming as their fraternity sweetheart. She also is an executive council member as the new member coordinator for her sorority, Zeta Tau Alpha.
Kennedy also volunteers at various after-school programs and at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church near Baylor as the girls’ youth minister.
“It was such an honor to represent Beta Upsilon Chi, but more importantly, Baylor University as a whole,” she said of her homecoming honor.
Kennedy was chosen by a three-judge panel from a group of 58 women nominated for the queen position. The judges based their choice on Kennedy’s community involvement, Baylor involvement, spiritual commitment and academic achievements.
