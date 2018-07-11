An Ahwatukee woman is hoping local family will adopt her foster daughter, who wants to be able to go to either Mountain Pointe or Desert Vista high school.
Andrea “has started to make friends here and loves the area,” said foster mother Carol Ann Marusiak, who is helping an organization called Connect One find a permanent home for the teen.
Andrea loves watching funny videos online, riding her bike to the library and hiking,” Connect One said in a release, adding that she recently has become manager of a school softball team.
Besides being a Cardinals fan who likes the TV show “Criminal Minds,” Andrea “listens to Christian rock bands and says her all-time favorite group is the Newsboys,” Connect One said.
“Andrea says her perfect weekend would include going to Chipotle because that is her favorite restaurant and she would also love to see an Arizona Cardinals game in person. Of course, Andrea also says she would enjoy going to the movies, or watching TV, and maybe relaxing at the library with a good book and then practice her new cooking and baking skills.
Andrea “has a great relationship with her teachers” and her favorite subject is math, though she is exploring various careers and has not decided what she wants to be when she grows up.
“Andrea would benefit from a one- or two-parent home with or without siblings,” Connect One said. “We are looking for a family that has experience with parenting and is very patient. Andrea says she is not picky about her adoptive family because she just wants a family that is loving and possibly help her join a church youth group.”
Interested people should write James Patton at jpatton@cfcare.org for more information.
