A Lakewood Loop jogger has organized a memorial run/walk/bike in honor of an Ahwatukee mother of two who was struck and killed a year ago while on a morning jog.
Donna Jagielski has organized the even for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, in honor of Martha Hilts, who was killed when a car went out of control around 4:30 p.m. Nov. 2, 2017, and ran onto the grass and struck her from behind.
The “Miles for Martha” run is one of the outreach activities of Mountain Park Church’s Women on the Move, which Jagielski co-chairs.
“We are encouraging everyone to come out to remember the life of this wonderful community member,” said Jagielski, who is asking people to gather at the bench that has a plaque commemorating the victim. “This memorial event is open to all. We hope that runners, walkers, families, etc. will come out and join us.”
Although Jagielski didn’t know the victim personally, she said she would see her many times during a jog along Lakewood Loop.
“Since she was an avid runner, we were thinking that we are coming up on the anniversary of her death and we think it’s important to remember her,” she said. “We also want to get out there and show we’re not stopping running because of this accident.”
Court records show that no trial date has yet been set for Shannon Marie Scott, 26, also of Lakewood, who faces a vehicular manslaughter charge in the death of the 36-year-old active volunteer.
Scott was arrested on a felony charge of reckless manslaughter after police say her blood-alcohol level was .08 – exactly at the minimum for a drunk-driving determination.
The arrest report said that besides the defendant showing “signs and symptoms of alcohol impairment,” police detected “a strong odor of marijuana” in her car. Relatives said police estimate the car was traveling at 40 m.p.h. when it struck the victim, throwing her 75 feet.
Court records show that a county grand jury indicted her several weeks after her arrest and that despite a flurry of various legal motions, no trial date has yet been set.
Scott, listed in court records as a part-time academic adviser for Phoenix College, is free on bond.
