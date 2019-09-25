A big group of Kyrene students is taking on social media this week with a play.
Almost 60 students at Aprende Middle School, 777 N. Desert Breeze Blvd., Chandler, are presenting “This Is Your Brain on Social Media,” a comedy based on interviews by authors Ian McWethy and Carrie McCrossen with teenagers about their online lives.
Geared for a teenaged audience, the play is directed by Marisa Brady, who directs the Jaguar Players, an after-school drama program at Aprende.
The cast of 28 students and 30-member crew will present the play at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 as well as at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28 and 29, at the school, 777 N. Desert Breeze Blvd., Chandler. Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for teachers and students.
The Jaguar Players think and act big when it comes to productions.
In the past, they have put on productions like “Bye, Bye Birdie,” “Disney’s High School Musical, JR” and “James and the Giant Peach.”
“Brain” is no different as it takes on what the playwrights called “both social-media madness and the grown-up hysteria over kids these days.”
The plot revolves around a school that stages an intervention for three of their most social-media obsessed students. The ultra-righteous Amanda Boseman arrives with an array of cautionary tales: “Firefighters are too busy taking selfies to fight fires! Romances are dictated by who the internet ships! Anybody could be a bot!”
Brady said she chose the play “because I knew the students would be able to relate to these characters.”
“Everyone seems to either be on at least one social media site or is affected by social media so the message and theme is very current,” she explained.
“Also, the absurd humor is perfect to middle school students. It is a new play, published in 2018 and I love to produce plays other schools may not have done yet,” Brady added.
Rehearsals have been fun, she added.
“The students love how ridiculously obsessed and silly the characters are with social media,” she explained. “They are really embracing the silliness of the whole thing.”
The Jaguar Players put on two productions a year, the other, a spring musical which Brady will announce at the end of the run for “Brain.”
She said the biggest challenge in mounting “Brain” has been “finding a way to incorporate technology such as projections into our performance.”
“One scene we have a live teleconference so figuring out the logistics on that has been challenge,” she said, praising technical directors, Sharon Smith and Emmy Antillion for coming up with a solution that she thinks audiences will appreciate.
The set, she added, is “fairly minimal.”
“There are six flats that are decorated by our scenic crew with different apps, emojis and text conversations,” she said. “Each of those spin around to represent different locations.
“We also have two screens on the side of our stage where we will be having different projects throughout the play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.