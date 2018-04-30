Kyrene Centennial Middle School eighth-grade student Katerina “Katie” Deeter said she’s always loved technology, and she now sees the world ahead full of opportunities for her in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
“I would love to go to MIT,” the 13-year-old said. “I’m thinking I’d like to be a network engineer or work in cybersecurity.”
For Deeter and a dozen other girls involved in the after-school club, Girls Who Code, barriers that once held back women in STEM comprise an echo of quainter times.
“It’s a very open field and there’s a lot of room for diversity,” said Deeter with a self-assurance that belies her years. “I feel we can make a difference.”
The Girls Who Code club, which meets after school each Thursday, is all about helping members make a difference.
This is the first year for the national club to be on campus. It is the only GWC club in the Kyrene School District, though Desert Vista High School hosts a chapter facilitated by technology teacher Dan Zavaleta.
Facilitators of the Centennial Middle School chapter are eighth-grade science teacher Ashayna Lucero, and eighth-grade algebra teacher Kayla Velastegui.
Starting the club wasn’t a matter of just announcing it over the school intercom. Facilitators are required to pass a background check, commit to donating three to four hours weekly and follow the curriculum as set up by the national organization.
The nonprofit, headquartered in New York City, was started six years ago by Reshma Saujani, who began her career as an attorney and activist. Their website, GirlsWhoCode.com said since its founding, nearly “90,000 girls of all backgrounds in all 50 states” have joined.
She said it was while campaigning as the first Indian-American woman for Congress that she saw the “gender gap in computer classes firsthand” as she toured the city’s schools.
Hence the inspiration for Girls Who Code.
“We are on track to achieve gender parity in computer science by 2027,” the group’s founder recently announced.
Inspiring young women to learn coding and other computer arts early was behind the two Centennial teachers’ impetus to start the club this year.
“We felt the importance of technology jobs wasn’t talked about as much when we were younger. When we were kids, there was actually a decline in the number of women in STEM careers,” said Velastegui, adding:
“Studies show that if kids aren’t exposed to it in middle school and don’t build that interest when they’re young, then they’re far less likely to major in technology fields in college.”
Lucero explained, “I have a passion for science and technology, especially when it comes to closing the gender gap, which is why I applied for and started the Girls Who Code club at Centennial.”
“Tech jobs are among the fastest-growing and highest-paying in the country,” she added. “Fewer than one in five computer science graduates are women, and the biggest dropoff happens between the ages of 13 and 17 so we want to get them interested in computer science before that happens.”
Lucero lists computer programming as a favorite pastime.
The Girls Who Code club members are enthusiastic about their group and the project that they tackle every Thursday after school. For many of the dozen members, coding was a new adventure.
“Before I started, I didn’t know about coding, but coming to this club has taught me how to code. It’s very informational, and it’s not just for fun – it’s building skills,” said seventh-grader Lauren Doller. “I find computers fascinating, and if they have this club in high school, I’d join.”
Seventh-grader Amanda Thiry had experience with coding, an interest she said was encouraged by her mother.
“She noticed I was really interested in science,” said Amanda, 12. “I kinda want to be an engineer. I like the idea of helping people with new things, new inventions. I’d like to use it in high school and beyond. I’d like to develop a safer car to travel in.”
Lucky Bea Soliven, an eighth-grade student, said she’s learned to build websites but is currently focusing on mastering new programming languages like Python and Ruby.
She also is working with her clubmates on building an MP3 player that reads audiobooks to those who otherwise couldn’t read them, such as the blind and young children.
“It’s a cute little object you could give to your grandmother and say, ‘I made this for you,’” the 13-year old said of the project. “I enjoy what I’m doing and hope I can use what I’m learning in my career. I heard ASU has a really good engineering school.”
At year’s end, each club submits to the national organization’s headquarters an “impact project” that either benefits society as a whole or the community using technology.
“They’re using an Arduino Uno – a programmable circuit board. And they’re also building a website that explains how they built their project, and why,” said Lucero of the Centennial project.
Kate Deener said, “I’ve learned a few more (computer) languages, and a little more about wiring with our MP3 player. I join any club they have on it in high school. I’m already going to take engineering classes next year at Mountain Pointe.”
Lucy Bea said, “I think everyone should join Girls Who Code. You can invent things from a few lines of coding. Women can do anything they want – and girls, too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.