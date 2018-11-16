They’ve been together for only about a year, but the five Ahwatukee boys who comprise the band Sundai are already making an impression.
They’ve played gigs in in at least five different venues, including Cactus Jack’s in Ahwatukee, and last weekend they were among the finalists in the competition for what local band would appear in Alice Cooper’s 17th annual Christmas Pudding show Dec. 8 at the Celebrity Theater in Phoenix.
They were among eight bands that made it through a grueling series of bi-weekly auditions that started with nearly four times as many musical groups. “It’s a huge time investment” sitting through auditions involving some 30 bands, Tiffany remarked.
Though they were not the one band Cooper selects for his show, along with one solo artist, the boys were grateful and elated that they got as far as they did. They even played for about 45 minutes in Saturday’s final run and were followed by Alice Cooper himself in stage.
Still, getting as far as they have in Allice Cooper’s competition is not a bad achievement for a group of 13- and 14-year-olds.
The boys – Quinn Sellwood (guitar), Jack Urt (vocals), Rylan Bucich (bass), Alex Tobin (drums) and Ozzie Gayoso (guitar) – actually have been together a lot longer. They’re classmates at two schools – Horizon Community Learning Center and the School of Rock, the latter a kind of second home for them for about the last five or six years.
They bonded in grunge music, a fusion of punk rock and heavy metal dating back to a time well before they were born.
Actually, it wasn’t too long after Quinn was born that he was exposed to grunge – thanks to his dad, Jonathan Sellwood.
“My dad would play CDs in the car and I just got to like it,” Quinn recalled.
He was only a baby then but grunge – specifically, Nirvana – had a practical as well as an aesthetic appeal.
“It was the only thing that quieted him down when he would cry,” explained his mom, Tiffany Sellwood.
Guitar has been a part of Quinn’s life almost since he could walk.
“When he was a toddler, we got him a ukulele on a visit to Rocky Point,” Tiffany recalled, explaining how she and her husband Ray were fans of the band Cold Play and when they’d watch him on TV, Quinn would “stand there and pretend he was playing along.”
So, when he was 3, they gave him his first guitar for a Christmas present.
And a guitar has been his near-constant companion ever since.
Quinn said that at vocalist Jack Urt’s suggestion, the boys decided to form a grunge band, realizing “we were the only ones who liked our style of music.”
Jack brings considerable energy to the band’s stage appearances, bouncing around the stage with an abandon that would make Mick Jagger proud.
They write their songs collectively, figuring out the riffs while Jack writes most of the lyrics.
And they practice once a week at Quinn’s home.
For those who aren’t familiar with grunge music, that means the “whole neighborhood can hear them,” Tiffany said.
Sundai entered the Alice Cooper competition at Tiffany’s urging.
All the bands had to play both original and Christmas songs, though to ears not attuned to grunge music, it might be difficult to tell the difference.
But some of the producers overseeing the competition were impressed. One even asked Sundai if they had considered recording the original song they played a few weeks ago.
Records may well be in the group’s future, as Quinn said he hopes the band stays together a few years and Tiffany said he’s reaching out to an uncle in Flagstaff who has some connections with the recording industry.
Meanwhile, Quinn, who also plays in Mountain Park Community Church’s praise band, is starting to spread his musical wings a bit by dabbling in jazz.
“I want to expand my knowledge of music,” said Quinn, adding he wants to study music theory when he gets to college and become a performer.
He also has a new jamming partner when Sundai is not in sesson: his younger brother Levi is taking keyboard lessons.
Though he had started on drums, taking lessons at the School of Rock, Levi one day started dabbling with a keyboard that his parents had in the house.
“Levi just decided he wanted to teach himself and once we realized he has a real gift, we switched him from drum lessons to piano lessons, We’re blown away by how much he has learned just teaching himself,” said Tiffany.
He’s particularly fond of John Legend songs.
Tiffany isn’t sure where her sons got their musical abilities because “neither I nor their dad are musically inclined.”
Meanwhile, Quinn and the rest of Sundai are just happy to have made it as far as they did in the Christmas Pudding competition.
“I did not honestly think we would get this far, because of all the talent around,” he said. But he and his bandmates are proud of what they’ve accomplished.
Besides, as long as Alice Cooper’s in the house, another Christmas Pudding is only a year away.
