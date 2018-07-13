For more than 25 years, the Foothills Women’s Club has offered Ahwatukee women a chance to make new friends, have fun and give back to the community.
To wrap up its 2017-18 year of monthly meetings, the club gave $2,500 to Giving Trunk Company, a Mesa-based nonprofit works with children who have been victimized by sexual abuse and exploitation.
Giving Trunk was founded in 2016 by Terri Arenas, a retired police detective who dedicated 25 years in law enforcement working directly with sexually abused children and who is herself a survivor of childhood abuse.
“She knows firsthand that the physical wounds heal, but the psychological and emotional trauma can last a lifetime, requiring ongoing therapy and support,” said Realtor Donna Leeds, Foothills Women treasurer in 2017-18. “Her unwavering determination to help children be heard, believed, supported and healed is undeniable.”
Giving Trunk fosters healing and awareness while empowering survivors, working with child victim advocacy groups, nonprofit organizations, state and local agencies and law enforcement.
It also supports family advocacy centers and other organizations dedicated to helping survivors by fulfilling items on their wish list, as well as any emergency needs of survivors and their families. Some of the most requested items include toys, clothing, toiletries, food, diapers, school supplies, play therapy items, gift cards, bus/light rail tickets and housing assistance.
“Giving Trunk Co. relies 100 percent on the support and donations from private individuals, organizations like the Foothills Women’s Club and companies to help fund programs and extend help where it’s most needed,” Leeds added, saying it “understands that community partnership is key.”
Foothills Women’s Club gathers once a month September through May with no agenda for the meetings, although the group has a program that gives the women a chance to try something new and get to know more people each month.
In the past, they’ve had a murder mystery party, a casino night, a Mardi Gras party, a belly-dancing lesson and even a fashion show. Each meeting begins with socializing. There’s usually food and a cash bar as well as raffle items and door prizes. When the meeting officially begins there are some announcements and a chance for members to let the women know what’s going on in the community.
“Anyone can join, and we have all shapes and sizes, tall ones and skinny ones, stay-at-home moms, retirees, all ages,” Leeds said.
“It’s just a night out and connecting and reconnecting with friends. We love new members,” Leeds added.
Women interested in joining can call Treasurer Shelley Miller at 602-527-6789.
The board is changing officers for the year beginning in September. Replacing president Shelley Miller is Jennie Tighe; replacing vice president Eva Topete is Lisa Liddy; Liz Green is the secretary and Leeds is being succeeded by Miller.
(1) comment
I hope they go far in their endeavors, that is so nice of them
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.