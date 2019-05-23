Before wedding bells ring, check out bridal show

Back east, June is the month for wedding bells.
But here in Arizona, it’s the month to plan on ringing them when temperatures cool down.
That’s why the Arizona Bridal Show is being held June 2.
“We hold it two times a year. June 2, then in January,” explained Ahwatukee wedding planner extraordinaire Kim Horn. “In Arizona, most weddings are in March, April and October because of weather. June has the most weddings for other states.”
The Arizona Bridal Show will run 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 2 at the Phoenix Convention Center, South Building, and brides and their entourage may want to consider getting there early, Horn said — not only because the event draws thousands of people preparing to walk down the aisle but also because so many wedding experts will be there.
“They will be able to create their signature weddings with more than 350 of the Valley’s top wedding experts all in one place,” said Horn, who is working with Marketplace Events, a company that puts on dozens of expositions of various kinds.
Horn also holds the title of Master Wedding Planner and is only one of about 75 in the world who hold that title.
To earn that title, she had to win the approval of a panel of three wedding masters, which comes only after education, professional development, industry experience, philanthropy and a written presentation on how she would plan one of the most difficult weddings anyone could encounter.
The hottest wedding fashion trends for 2019 will be highlighted on the run at the show. Some of the Valley’s top bridal boutiques will also display designer gowns that will be on sale — with discounts as deep as 80 percent on gowns, veils and accessories.
“Trends in wedding gowns this year include crepe bottoms with heavily beaded tops, sheer fabrics with minimal lining/slips with high hemlines, 3-D geometric larger laces/metallic embellishments/feathers, deep v- necklines and capes or detachable sleeves,” said Horn, noting the sleeves can be sewed for the ceremony and then gently laid aside for the reception.
Beyond that, vendors will cover just about everything a couple planning nuptials might need to pay attention to — venues, photographers, disc jockeys and providers of music for the ceremony, jewelry, travel agents and, of course, wedding cake bakers.
And grooms won’t have any excuse to duck out either, since even men’s wear will be on display.
One couple also will win the Ultimate Wedding Package that will save them big bucks on everything from invitations and photography to a gown and the venue. Additionally, a gown will be given away every hour, courtesy of Kaira’s Bridal. American Home Furniture is also raffling off enough stuff to furnish a room, valued at $1,500.
Tickets are $12 at the door or you can get two for that price at arizonabridalshow.com, where you can also buy a VIP pass for $25 that will not be available at the door.
