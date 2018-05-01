There aren’t many kids who start giving back to the community when they haven’t even started grade school.
Sophie Godding is one of those exceptions.
Since she was 4 years old, the Ahwatukee girl has discouraged presents for her birthday, asking well-wishers instead to give her children’s books for donation to the Kyrene Family Resource Center.
Now 8 and a second-grader at Kyrene de los Cerritos Leadership Academy, Sophie, the daughter of Aimée and Gary Godding, estimates she gets 75 to 200 books a year for use at the center.
The center is a joint effort between the Kyrene School District and the Kyrene Foundation, which provides Kyrene families in need access to resources to assist with their basic needs: food, school clothing for children, school supplies, enrichment scholarships and referral for emergency resources.
It is open to any family with a student enrolled in the district. Its mission is “removing barriers to learning,” and the resources provided support that mission.
On a monthly basis, families can receive food boxes, hygiene supplies, gently used school clothes for kids and new school supplies.
“Any family who could use assistance is welcome at the Kyrene Family Resource Center there are no income requirements,” its website says, adding that no appointments are needed during open hours, which are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays; 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Thursdays; and 9 a.m.-noon one Saturday a month.
Sophie came up with the idea because she believes “every kid should have books,” her mother said.
And every time the youngster marks another year,” her mom added, “We ask birthday guests to donate books instead of gifts,” though “it’s mainly on her birthday, but we fulfill needs to nonprofit organizations throughout the year.”
She chose the Kyrene Resource Center because she has been attending activities for children under 5 practically since birth.
Feeling fortunate for what the center provided, Sophie and her family began fulfilling the KFRC’s donation requests.
“Sophie’s generosity sets an example of leadership for other students at Kyrene de los Cerritos Leadership Academy,” a district spokeswoman said, noting the academy “prepares children with 21st-century skills by fostering a focus on personal leadership, student communication, a greater sense of community, a more proactive environment, excitement for learning, responsibility, development of the whole child and goal setting through data-based learning.”
Books for Sophie’s cause can be dropped off at Cerritos, 14620 S. Desert Foothills Parkway, Ahwatukee.
Information on the resource center, at 1330 E. Dava Drive, Tempe: 480-541-4772 or contact@kyrenefoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.