A radio station made a surprise visit to St. John Bosco Catholic School in Ahwatukee to salute a first-grade teacher after a mother wrote about the way she comforted her son after he lost his grandfather.
Teacher Kari Czerniski, an Ahwatukee resident who has taught at Bosco for six years, won KEZ 99.9 Radio’s Excellence in Education Award during a school assembly. The award recognizes Valley teachers who are making a big difference in the lives of students.
Czerniski was nominated for the award by Maria Bushard, who wrote the station about the way she comforted her son Vincent when his grandfather, referred to only as “Papa,” died.
Bushard wrote that Mrs. Czerniski stands out as a teacher who is not only focused on educating students, but also their helping them when life gets rough.
Vincent had been struggling to cope with the death of his beloved “Papa” and Czerniski comforted him.
Bushard wrote that Papa “was Vincent’s best buddy and we spent nearly every day with him. Papa attended every sports/scholastic event and his absence left a massive void.”
She said Czerniski “showed him where Papa now sat on his right shoulder as his guardian angel. She promised him that Papa is still with him and with us.”
“Every day, Vincent looks to his shoulder and smiles as he talks to Papa. Mrs. Czerniski attended the service although she never personally met Papa. Her presence meant the world to Vin. She gave him a frame for Vin’s fave Papa picture that says guardian angel.”
Bushard also wrote that bercause Czerniski “takes the time to connect,” that her son will “remember the great loss but he’ll also recall feeling loved and supported by the best teacher ever.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.