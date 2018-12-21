‘Tis the season of giving, and a popular method of providing those less fortunate with gifts during the Christmas season is through selecting tags from a tree.
Whether it is called an angel tree, wish tree or even giving tree, Ahwatukee churches, businesses and civic groups erect them after Thanksgiving to benefit groups like Salvation Army, needy families and relatives of the incarcerated and Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation – to name a few.
And there are those – like Cactus Jack’s Bar and Grill and CK’s Tavern & Grill in Ahwatukee – that have established their own niche and tradition in giving during the Holiday Season.
Since 1995 – thanks to the inspiration of the late Ahwatukee resident Wayne Bier – needy families in Guadalupe have been the recipients of presents, personally delivered, just in time for Christmas.
And though Bier passed away from cancer five years ago, his friends and even those who’ve never met him continue the tradition he established.
They do so in his memory.
“He started this 23 years ago, and I decided to help,” recalled Burt Greenway, a Cactus Jack’s self-described regular who moved to Arizona in 1985 and Ahwatukee in 1994.
“We’d go to the Guadalupe Center and they had a list of families in need. Actually, they give us the names the families and then we collect for them. That’s still how we do it.”
Heather Mosbaugh and long-time bartender Jamie Beno are among the main organizers of the Cactus Jack’s eight-foot decorated tree, positioned near the cavernous establishment’s main wall.
“Wayne had done it for years and years and wanted someone to keep the tradition going,” said Mosbaugh, who moved from Denver to Ahwatukee in 1981 and lives in the village with her husband, Mike.
“He took me to Guadalupe one year and introduced me around, and told me this is where we needed to gather toys to give to that area’s needy children,” she explained. “This is his wish, and I’m continuing to honor it.”
Cactus Jack’s is a local restaurant and watering hole that bills itself as “your friendly Ahwatukee neighborhood tavern” and is known regionally for live music every Thursday through Sunday on a 24-foot bi-level stage, free weekly poker games and Wednesday’s free line dance lessons with Ahwatukee fitness expert Carrie McNeish.
The tavern is also appreciated for its largesse.
A mid-December golf tournament, organized by bartender Mike Amado every year, has raised thousands for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
“Without a doubt, this is a very caring group,” said Greenway of Cactus Jack’s, which has been owned by Art Perez and Gina Lombardi for seven years.
“A lot of us have known each other for 20 plus years and we do a lot of stuff together,” Greenway added.
This year, four Guadalupe families will be personally presented with gifts that include clothing, pajamas, socks and shoes, coats and, of course, toys.
“It started out really small, but it seems to keep growing,” said Greenway.
Mosbaugh added: “We ask what each family needs and they usually say pillows, blankets, dishes.”
On Saturday, Dec. 22, dining tables will be pulled together as volunteers spread out wrapping paper and bows and begin to wrap presents.
“We have a good time wrapping the presents and then people volunteer their vehicles to deliver them,” said Greenway. “We usually have between 10 to 20 people, and we make a little caravan.”
Across town, CK’s Tavern & Grill is again hosting their own Wish Tree.
“We have a Wish Tree for Arizona Friends of Foster Children,” said Kendra Pieratt, who co-owns the 14-year-old CK’s with her father and mother, Jim and Joanne Flaum, and her brother, Chad Flaum.
“We adopted 120 children this year and all wish tags have been taken off the tree,” she reported with a big smile.
Donations of new clothing, shoes, toys and hygiene items such as shampoo, conditioner, body wash, toothbrushes and toothpaste for the foster children ages 3 months to 17 years are still being accepted, she said.
“These are for foster children going with nothing from house to house,” she said.
To donate items to either Ahwatukee endeavor, visit Cactus Jack’s Bar and Grill at 4747 E. Elliot Road, or CK’s Tavern & Grill at 4142 E. Chandler Blvd.
