Josh Mendoza, who grew up in Ahwatukee and graduated from Desert Vista High School in 2002, has released his first full-length feature film.
He’s also planning another.
The son of local Realtor Mike Mendoza and Jude Mendoza, he majored at Stanford University in English with an emphasis in creative writing before opting to follow his dream of making films.
After a post-Stanford tenure working with his father, he was accepted at the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts, where he earned his masters of fine arts degree.
Though he was involved heavily in music at Desert Vista — playing trumpet in the band, marching band and jazz band — he felt a tug to explore writing.
“When I got to Stanford, I wanted to be a writer and pursued that endeavor with an eye on being a novelist,” he explained. “I took a course my Junior year that was a general overview of film noir. Basically, we watched good movies once a week, discussed and wrote about them. A light bulb went off that I should be chasing movies with my story writing.”
“I’d always loved movies, but until that class I’d never considered making them,” he added. “From that moment on, I told anyone who’d listen I was going to be a film director. When I graduated from Stanford in 2006, I knew I wanted to go to film school to practice directing but also wanted a little more life experience.
“So, I came back to Arizona, worked in real estate with my dad and kept writing. Two years later, I knew it was time to get back to the dream, so I focused on applying to grad school. I was accepted to USC.”
He graduated from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts in 2012.
Mendoza made a number of short films during and following his USC tenure, and one was highlighted at the Phoenix Film Festival in 2013 .
“You try and use those short films to prove to people you really can make a feature. You need to show them you can do it,” said Mendoza, who doesn’t act and prefers to be behind the camera and directing.
He still writes his own scripts — and has a novel he wrote while making the full-length film titled “What Still Remains.”
He described his novel “Duster Raines” as a “noir detective novel meets high-concept science fiction” and is currently pitching to publishers.
But it’s film that remains his passion, and his future.
He knows cost is always a factor in filmmaking:
“Filmmaking is definitely multi-tiered. On a smaller film like this (“What Still Remains”), it can range from $50,000 to a million, and that’s still considered a low-budget film. In the 60s and 70s, a lot of films got made in that $30,000 to $70,000 range, but now that middle ground has shrunk with films over $5 million tending to jump to hundreds of millions, which makes it harder to break into those higher tiers,” said Mendoza.
He pointed to the movie, “A Quiet Place,” with Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. “But you look at a movie like that, it cost about $17 million to $18 million, and it’s made a ton of money.”
And yet, from shorts to feature films, one must “climb the ladder of budgets” he said, declining to discuss his budget for “What Still Remains.”
He considers himself fortunate in many aspects.
“I was surrounded by a lot of great talent, and people who put in more effort and time than their pay grade,” he said, referring obliquely to veteran actress Mimi Rogers, who plays Judith, and Peter O’Brien, who was John Howlett in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.”
“The film looks like it cost a lot more than it did,” he said, boasting that the trailer on the website WhatStillRemains.com or on IMDb is rich in acting, scenery and effects and looks like it cost millions more.
An L.A. times review called “What Still Remains” a “well-acted, low budget drama” and concluded, “The result is a fascinating ‘what if,’ imagining society’s possible future.”
The protagonist is Anna, played by Lulu Antariksa, who finds herself alone after her mother dies and her brother disappears. The setting is 25 years after a 2024 viral outbreak that has decimated the population, and what’s out there now is bleak, scary and untrustworthy.
The rifle-toting Anna meets a lone traveler, Peter, and joins him as he returns to his community, or “flock.” She must decide if this band of paranoid religious zealots comprises the good folk they claim to be or are monsters beneath the facade.
Choosing to write a script with a strong, female lead was inspired by the birth of his daughter, Abigail, now 3 ½. He and his wife Mary also have a 17-month-old son Anderson.
“My wife, Mary, is very supportive. She’s involved with home warranties and real estate. My dad actually introduced us at a party. We were married nine years ago,” said Mendoza, 35.
Even as “What Still Remains” finds its fan base, Mendoza is focused on his next film, one of several scripts he’s written and has at the ready.
“One of the scripts I’ve written and would like to make next is called ‘Fifty Miles to Mexico.’ It’s an action-thriller, heist movie set in the deserts of Arizona,” he said.
Though he encourages young people to pursue their dreams, he cautions that filmmaking requires perseverance and hard work.
“The risk/reward factor does deter a lot of people,” he acknowledged. “It doesn’t just happen, you have to make it happen.”
“What Still Remains” is available on Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play and a host of other streaming services for sale or rent.
