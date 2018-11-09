An Ahwatukee hair stylist and the Ahwatukee chapter of a national nonprofit organization of mothers and daughters teamed up last month to bring a little comfort to breast cancer victims.
Anita Klein and the Ahwatukee Foothills Chapter of the National Charity League delivered 100 Chemo Care Bags to chemotherapy patients at Banner Health’s treatment center.
Klein used her commission to buy the socks, lip balm, hand lotion, tissues, mints and also the decorative tags and gift bags, and Charity League members put them together as one of many service projects the group undertakes during the year on behalf of about 20 philanthropies.
The league’s Ahwatukee chapter, formed in 2003, numbers about 300 – one of the strongest chapters in Arizona, according to member Charly Arthur.
Mothers and their seventh-through-ninth-grade daughters can apply to join the AFNCL program that spans through their senior year.
“NCL is committed to the development of mothers and daughters as leaders and is dedicated to improving local communities through hands-on volunteerism,” said Arthur, noting that among its goals is a desire to help women “to succeed as confident, well-rounded and socially aware contributors to society.”
The moms, called “patronesses,” and the daughters, called “ticktockers” participate in a six-year core program that involves community service, leadership development and cultural activities.
The daughters participate in a variety of activities, including life and communications skills discussions, etiquette instruction and team building while the moms’ activities include voting on new charities to support.
“Of major importance to AFNCL and NCL in general is service and support of our philanthropies,” Arthur said.
While the Ahwatukee chapter supported the Susan B. Komen Race for a Cure for many years, this was the first time the chapter helped with a project directly tied to Banner Breast Center and its patients, Arthur added.
