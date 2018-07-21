Ahwatukee resident Andi Pettyjohn is once again turning to the community for help in gathering items for a baby shower for pregnant teens and teen moms in foster care.
This year, she and the rest of her fellow members in the Kiwanis Club of Ahwatukee, will hold the shower Sept. 22, which also benefits students in Compadre High School’s teen pregnancy program as well as those in shelters. A “sorting day” will be held Sept. 15.
The Kiwanis Club tries to give the young moms a “baby shower experience,” complete with refreshments and gifts.
“These young women are alone in their pregnancy and parenting experience without family and friends to support them,” Pettyjohn said. “They can use our help to make it easier for them to beat the odds in this hard life.”
The parenting teens from Compadre High School’s program also will be invited to “shop” for free clothing and necessities for their babies. Other donations will be given to moms in crisis at The Phoenix Dream Center, UMOM, Tumbleweed and other shelters. Foster parents who are fostering babies will also benefit.
Pettyjohn said the community can help in many ways – and she needs all the help she and the other Kiwanians can get.
For one thing, she needs volunteers for the shower, the sorting day and the day before the shower. They can sign up by emailing info@ahwatukeekiwanis.org, going online to ahwatukeekiwanis.org, or calling her at 602-402-6267.
People and businesses also can help by donating items. She’s enlisted 10 drop-off sites in and around Ahwatukee to make it as easy as possible for donors to get their gifts to the Kiwanis Club.
New and gently used items that are sought include baby clothing in sizes newborn to 5T, socks, booties, sippy cups, strollers, diapers, blankets, gift cards, toys, shoes and just about anything else a little tot and his or her mom could use. Money also is welcome, and donations can be made through the Kiwanis Club website.
This is the fourth year the Kiwanis Club has been organizing the shower with Pettyjohn as a kind of “shower boss.”
Menotrs who have worked with these young moms say gifts are desperately needed and shouldn’t be considered a luxury.
The girls often are isolated and stigmatized, and many don’t get to have baby showers.
Those who are in Compadre’s dropout prevention program can’t make class when they don’t have diapers or clothes for their babies.
Kiwanis has also set up a Target baby registry that can be accessed by entering first name Kiwanis and last name Ahwatukee.
