Surfing 100 waves in one day is not for the faint of heart, but for Ahwatukee brothers Jyles and Vaughn Watson, it was well worth the nearly five hours it took to do so.
The pair joined nearly 200 other surfers in the ninth annual Boys to Men 100 Wave Challenge in San Diego earlier this month.
With water temperatures a mellow 68 degrees, being in the ocean waters even in a spring suit wasn’t bad for this time of year.
But staying in the water for hours on end, counting on waves that proved erratic or closed out, took determination on the part of the brothers who frequent that beach every summer.
Boys to Men Mentoring Network is a San Diego nonprofit founded in 1996 that connects fatherless teen boys with positive male role models in a program held during or after school hours.
Locally, Boys to Men of Greater Phoenix was founded and is now led by Ahwatukee resident Steve Murphy, a third-generation Arizonan who became involved with the mentoring program in 2008 and incorporated it as a nonprofit chapter in 2015.
Boys to Men started its second Kyrene School District program at Centennial Middle School this fall, following a launch last January at Kyrene Middle School.
The Watson brothers became involved with the BTM 100 Wave Challenge after their mother, Michelle Watson, saw an Ahwatukee Foothills News article on the Greater Phoenix BTM chapter involvement at the Kyrene schools and throughout Arizona.
“My husband is the most amazing father, a very-present dad, but he had a job that involved intensive travel for five years. So, when I saw the article, I cut it out and put it on my desk thinking maybe the boys could help because we could relate on a certain level, but certainly not like some of these fatherless boys,” said Michelle, a marketing/advertising professional now working as a home-based consultant.
Even after Jeff Watson recently left his job that ferried him regularly from Phoenix to China and Seattle for extensive periods of time, Michelle continued to research BTM.
Upon learning more about the struggles and needs of fatherless children, she realized she and her family wanted to help.
It was during that research that she and her husband discovered the 100 Wave Challenge coincided with the family’s fall break trip to Mission Beach.
Her sons, who learned to surf and boogie board during summers at this seaside community, were on board to participate even though it required raising $1,000 in donations and riding 100 waves in one day.
The family organized a surf team dubbed “Flo Ridas” and with San Diego friends Kate and Brian Recore and their son, raised more than the $1,000 in donations needed to enter.
“The Flo Rida team raised just over $1,300, and of that, our boys raised about $1,100 and put in their own money too,” said their proud mom.
Once the donation pledges were out of the way, all they had to do was make good and ride 100 waves.
Easier said than done, and it meant literally hours attempting to catch combers on Jyles’ 6-foot-10-inch surfboard, Vaughn’s boogie board or the family’s beater board.
Dad Jeff, a surfer as well, joined his sons and friends Brian and Jake Recor, 13, to ensure the 100-wave minimum was met.
“It was just me, my brother and about 200 other guys in the water, and we just stayed in there till we got 100,” said Jyles, a Desert Vista High School freshman.
“I caught about 20 on the surfboard and then I switched to a boogie board, and I was still in the water for four or five hours,” he added.
Vaughn, 12, agreed catching that many waves took some doing.
“I started out going for good waves but realized it was taking a really long time, so I went out on my brother’s Beater Board,” said the Altadena Middle School sixth-grader.
But he was glad to help.
“I think Boys to Men is a really good organization because they’re helping kids without dads, and that’s really hard for them,” Vaughn explained. “I know I missed my dad a lot when he traveled, but it is nothing like these boys have experienced.”
Added Jyles:
“It felt great that I completed my pledge to the people who donated. …And we weren’t just raising money for these kids and sending it through a computer, we were surfing right alongside them.”
Vaughn agreed, explaining, “I liked being part of this because first of all, it helps other people; and to make a difference in other people’s lives feels good. I hope I have.”
Jeff and Michelle Watson said they were proud of their sons.
“I could see they were really able to connect and experience firsthand how important the mentors were to the boys we were raising money for, teaching them to surf and having fun like the times we had when I was teaching my boys to surf,” said their dad
“They realized it doesn’t take a lot to make such a positive impact on their lives. Now, we’re planning how we can help in our local Phoenix Chapter.”
Michelle Watson said since learning the staggering statistics of the effects of fatherlessness on young boys, she has gained a new passion for helping locally.
“I didn’t realize a lot of the statistics before getting involved – it’s said 85 percent of the kids in the program don’t have a dad, 63 percent of youth suicides are from fatherless homes, 71 percent of high school dropouts are from homes without fathers,” she said.
“I mean it’s really sad,” she continued. “And the ‘at risk’ kids in San Diego and Phoenix, well, it’s pretty significant.
“Your heart sinks when you learn this, and it makes you want to get involved more. The Phoenix chapter is pretty small, but we want to do what we can at home.”
The fact that the Watson family was involved in the 100 Wave Challenge was not lost on BTM co-founder Joe Sigurdson, who – along with his father Herb Sigurdson (who died in 2009) and Craig McClain – started the organization in 1996.
“The pervasiveness of the fatherless situation is a universal problem, everyone knows a boy that struggles. The fact that these guys traveled over from Arizona acknowledges that our San Diego Community is not alone in the struggle,” he said.
“These two young men, that have a strong family with support, guidance and opportunities that most of our young men don’t have, tells me that they are conscious and grateful for the abundance in their lives. They are servant leaders, willing to do their part to help those less fortunate. My hat is off to the parents for instilling these values in their sons and to those young men for their sacrifice.”
There’s no charge to boys or the schools involved in BTM; the nonprofit is sustained by donations. The 100 Waves Challenge is the major fundraiser for the organization.
The BTM website cites a University of San Diego study indicating program participants experienced a 57 percent increase in their GPA, a 79 percent decline in disciplinary issues and a zero high school dropout rate in schools surveyed.
For more information on Boys to Men Mentoring, see BoystoMen.org; for the Greater Phoenix chapter see BoystoMenPhoenix.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.