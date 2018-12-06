The Desert Vista Marching Band and director Josh Thye keep winning the state competition for two reasons – they come up with imaginative themes and they know how to deliver them well.
This year, the two-time Arizona Marching Band Association champs captured their eighth Arizona Band and Orchestra Directors Association title with their 2018 show titled “The Sight of Music” – which you can see at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at the Desert Vista auditorium along with the school’s jazz, percussion and steel bands in their annual winter concert.
That will be followed four days later by the Desert Vista Guitar and Orchestra Holiday Concert.
For $5 – which helps defray the band’s expenses – you can experience what Stephanie Fry, a band committee member, describes this way:
“Do you remember songs from your childhood? The ones that reverberate so deeply that they elicit memories of times once forgotten? Those simple notes create visions and feelings of some of our favorite things: bright blue skies, the smell of freshly baked cookies, and the beating of a racing heart, just as it did when we first fell in love.
“‘Listen’ to the blend of form and color, and ‘watch’ as the music comes to life. Ride each wave of sound as the notes flow off the field and your senses begin to blur. Read between the lines – both the lines of the musical staff and the yard lines on our field – as we represent this synesthesia with the simplest symbol of sound there is: a tuning fork.
The music will be the score of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music.”
But as Fry put it, you won’t just watch and listen, but also “allow your senses to collide.”
The second concert is at 7 p.m. Dec. 11, also in the auditorium, under the direction of another award-winning conductor, Darlene Wedington-Clark. Tickets are $5, though the max admission is $20 for families with more than four members.
Titled “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” it will feature a number of holiday tunes as well as “Christmas Bells for Smart Phone or Tablet” and a piece from “Concerto Grosso” by Corelli. It will close with the “Hallelujah Chorus” from Handel’s “Messiah” featuring the full symphony and the Desert Vista A Cappella Choir.
“Audience members are asked to join us on stage if you play an orchestra instrument or read and sing choral music,” Wedington-Clark said.
A reception on the veranda will follow the performance.
