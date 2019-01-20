It doesn’t happen until April, but 10-year-old Zachary Cicchillo of Ahwatukee isn’t wasting any time when it comes to raising money for the run that benefits the disease that has plagued him for more than a year.
Under the banner of Zachary’s Infantry, the youngster is raising money through pledges for his participation in the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation April 6 walk at Sloan Park in Mesa.
The foundation, which now goes by the acronym JDRF, raises funds for type 1 diabetes research and advocates for regulations to make it easier to market new medical devices.
Besides a garage sale his mother is hold Feb. 2, Zeeks Pizza on Warner Road at 48th Street on Tuesday is donating 15 percent of its sales to Zachary's Infantry and will be giving a $40 gift certificate for a raffle at the garage sale.
Zachary was diagnosed with the disease in late 2017 – about six months before Desert Vista High School senior Alexandra DePriest passed away because of complications caused by type 1 diabetes.
To help raise money on behalf of Zachary’s Infantry, his mother, Amber Cicchillo, has scheduled a charity garage sale 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 2 at her home, 2118 E. Mountain Sky Court, Ahwatukee, and she’s hoping the community can help – not just by dropping over for the sale but donating unwanted but useable stuff for the sale. Anything left will be donated to the St. Vincent DePaul Society unless the donors want it back.
Zachary’s parents and his two sisters concentrate on staying positive about the disease – which, unlike type 2, is an autoimmune disease that has nothing to with diet or lifestyle.
It is both serious and stressful to manage, and the family has immersed itself in learning all there is about dealing with it.
“A lot of people don’t get it. They hear diabetes and think it has to do with diet. It’s not a lifestyle disease. It strikes children and adults suddenly, and nothing is ever the same. It never sleeps. It’s 24/7,” said Cicchillo.
“It’s a disease that can easily be life-threatening if it’s not monitored 24/7,” she added, explaining:
“If his numbers go up too high, he can end up in diabetic ketoacidosis, and that can be fatal. If he’s too low, he can end up in a coma. It’s nothing like type 2 diabetes because type 1 is an autoimmune disease that anyone can get any time. It’s not from eating too much sugar and has nothing to do with diet. In fact, he’s eating more sugar now to keep his numbers up.”
Zachary and his parents learned of his condition in a harrowing way.
Their pediatrician instructed them to immediately take their son to Phoenix Children’s Hospital following an examination prompted by sudden and frightening changes in the boy’s health.
“It was a couple weeks after his 9th birthday,” Cicchillo recalled. “I hugged him and could tell he’d lost weight – about 10 pounds in one week. He’d fall asleep at 7 at night, and this is a 9-year-old boy! He’d tell me over and over, ‘Mom, I’m thirsty!’ and then, when we returned home after my daughter’s softball game, he was almost incoherent.”
Tested at their pediatrician’s office, Cicchillo recalled her son’s blood sugar was so high it wouldn’t register. They rushed him to PCH, where his blood sugar was tracked at a dangerously high 800.
“He was in full-blown diabetic ketoacidosis,” recalled Cicchillo.
After 24 hours in intensive care, and two more days in the hospital, healthcare workers briefed the family on their new reality.
“Our life has had no choice but to change. In the beginning, it was very hard, especially at night. Not knowing what to expect and how we’d have to deal with it,” she said. “The realization that it wasn’t going away was the hardest.”
Testing their son’s blood sugar was a necessity, even at night, when the couple set alarms for 10 p.m., midnight and 2 a.m.
Despite all he faces, Zachary has proven himself one resilient kid.
“He’s a very good athlete and student,” his mom said, reporting that he recently was inducted into the National Elementary Honors Society chapter at Monte Vista Elementary School, where he and younger sister Ellie are both on the student council. His older sister Gabby is in the honor society at Altadena Middle School.
And she and Zachary are avid baseball and softball players.
Gabby plays club ball with Ahwatukee Lobos and is co-captain of the Altadena team. Zach plays pony and Ahwatukee Little League. Ellie took a slightly different route, joining the Girl Scouts and playing in the American Youth Soccer Association.
Both Zachary and his mom are passionate about the run and JDRF’s mission.
“I am passionate about advocating and getting the word out: type 1 diabetes is a very serious life-threatening disease that does not have a cure and will not ever go away,” she said. “Without continuously counting carbs and blood sugars, injecting insulin with everything my son eats, he would die.
“It doesn’t get a lot of attention because I believe people don’t know how serious it is,” she added. “It never lets you have a break, doesn’t matter where you are or who you are with…. With that said, my son and my family have remained strong and nothing has stopped any of us. We figure it out one day at a time. We are very hopeful JDRF or someone will find a cure, meanwhile we are going to fight back this disease together as a family and as loud as we can.”
To help her in that fight, contact her at Amberlyn1007@gmail.com if you have anything for the garage sale.
