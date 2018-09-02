The thermometer might still be hitting the 100s, but a small group of Ahwatukee volunteers is already looking to Thanksgiving weekend.
That’s when, off course, the Festival of Lights Committee holds its 23rd annual Kick Off Party to usher in another season of a million Christmas lights along Chandler Boulevard.
The party, one of two fundraisers that help pay for the December-long display, is no easy event to put together.
Held noon- 8 p.m. the Saturday after Thanksgiving – this year that would be Nov. 24 – the party features more than 100 vendors, 30 rides, more than a dozen restaurants and food trucks, a big beer garden, a Santa’s Village with Santa, five bands on two stages and professional and amateur cornhole tournaments. And, of course, there’s the lighted motorcycle parade that precedes the formal switching on of the light display.
Fresh off being awarded the designation of Nonprofit of the Year by the Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce, The Festival of Lights Committee has scheduled a series of meetings in the hopes that it can attract new blood and new ideas.
Chair Janyce Hazlett said plans are starting to come together and that the party “promises to be bigger and better than ever before in our long history.”
But volunteers for both planning and the execution of the party will make it even better,
Meetings are at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11 and 27, Oct. 9 and 23 and Nov. 13 and 20 at Desert Foothills United Methodist Church on Liberty Lane, Ahwatukee.
Both the Kick Off Party and the springtime Wine and Beer Tasting Festival help the committee give cash donations to other charities.
This year, grants went to Wings for Warriors, a group started by Anthony Ameen of Ahwatukee to help veterans who lost limbs in combat; Y OPAS, an Ahwatukee group that provides services to senior citizens in the community; and the Ahwatukee Kiwanis Club, which holds a variety of activities for foster kids in group homes and which sponsors the annual Ahwatukee Easter Parade.
Festival of Lights offers many opportunities for the community to get involved beyond attending the event, such as vendor booths, sponsorships and opportunities for local dance, music, and other entertainment groups to perform.
“The Kick Off Party also offers ample opportunities for volunteers to offer their help and expertise,” Hazlett said. “Many of our school children welcome the chance to accrue community service hours while having so much fun. Also, the FOL committee is comprised of a great group of folks who wanted to become involved in the community and meet new people as well.”
Both Foothills and Club West HOAs also support the lights display.
Hazlett said interested residents who want to help should pop into one of the coming planning sessions. Information: folaz.org.
