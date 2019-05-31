Next month is a big one for Ahwatukee dance maven Kimberly Lewis.
She’ll be celebrating the 25th anniversary of her Studio 111 with a special show, “Cheers to 25 Years,” at noon and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Desert Vista High School, 16440 S 32nd St, Ahwatukee. Tickets are available at dancestudio111.com/cheers.
And no sooner will she put the elaborate costumes for that show away than she’ll be getting ready for the first Arizona production of “Disney Frozen Jr.”
That musical, based on the popular animated film, will be at noon and 5 p.m. June 22 at Mountain Pointe High School, 4201 E. Knox Road, Ahwatukee. That show has assigned seating and tickets are $15, available at dancestudio111.com/frozen.
Lewis is best known for mounting what’s become an Ahwatukee institution — the “Nutcracker” with an all-local cast ages 3 to 21 in handmade costumes. This year will mark her 20th for that production.
On Saturday, her dancers will be performing in the same costumes that were worn by members of her Phoenix Suns Dancers when she led that cast from 1990 to 2000 with courtside shows during home games.
The performers will be mostly dads and their daughters. The daughters will be wearing costumes reflecting musical themes — the flower power 1960s, the ’70s and disco and the MTV-dominated ’80s.
“It touches my heart to see all our dancers from the studio wearing these original Phoenix Suns Dancers costumes,” she said.
Some of the dancers who originally wore those costumes went on to become her instructors when she opened her Ahwatukee studio in 1994.
Lewis has built studio at Chandler Boulevard and Ray Road into a performing-arts powerhouse that offers classes in all forms of dance — including ballet, pointe, jazz, hip hop, musical theater, contemporary, tap, acrobatics, lyrical —as well as voice, piano, drum and guitar lessons with RLS Music Studio, located inside Studio 111. Dance camps also are offered.
Lewis said that the June 1 anniversary show will special.
“The music, the lighting, the choreography is so fun that the audience will want to join in and dance! It will be filled with special memories of years past and present,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.