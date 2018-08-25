When it comes to celebrating special moments, Scott Graff likes a theme.
A Realtor for Keller Williams Realty and an Ahwatukee native since the 1980s, Graff made his marriage proposal to Sarah Tans last year “an all-Ahwatukee affair.” He staged an elaborate surprise engagement at a South Mountain trailhead with everything Ahwatukee – even the engagement ring.
So, to celebrate the 80th birthday of his father, Carl Graff – a 30-year Ahwatukee resident – last weekend, Graff he came up with a slightly different theme.
He went with “Western farm.”
Carl Graff was 8 years old when he and his family moved from Illinois to Maricopa, where Grandpa Graff had a cotton farm.
When Carl grew up, he eventually moved to Tempe and became a John Deere salesman, staying in that job until he retired, even though he moved to Ahwatukee in the early 1980s.
Scott said his father knew he was having a birthday party for him, “but he didn’t expect what we did.”
Bales of hay and fence posts were set up in the driveway and the backyard. Old feeding troughs were laid out for ice and drinks. A food truck served barbecue. One family friend made big sheriff’s badges and bolo ties. Attire was strictly cowboy boots and jeans for the 70 guests.
“He was blown away,” said Scott, who even got his 83-year-old aunt, Carl’s sister, to visit from North Carolina for the occasion.
A member of Mountain View Lutheran Church, Carl Graff gets around Ahwatukee. He’s active in the Food pantry and the Ahwatukee Recreation Center. He’s married to the same woman he met 57 years ago on a blind date while still a student at Camelback High School.
When Carl moved into an Ahwatukee retirement community, Scott and Sarah bought the house on South Coconino Street in Ahwatukee where he had lived for 35 years.
Scott and Sarah spent months upgrading and making other cosmetic improvements, “so the party was also kind of an unveiling of the house too,” he said.
Scott also sappears to follows what he called his dad’s most frequent advice:
“Just be yourself.”
