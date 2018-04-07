Endangered rhinos are getting a helping hand from five Ahwatukee artists who are hosting an Art Night Benefit on Friday, April 13, at the Club West Community Center.
The group calls itself Ahwatukee Artists as an ongoing effort to encourage each other’s endeavors and bring both art and altruism to their community.
Their first large-scale art show is also a fundraiser to benefit the nonprofit Global Conservation Corps and its partnership with the Zululand Rhino Orphanage.
“We hope to do these Ahwatukee Artists shows more often, and even raise money for local charities,” said Kruse. “There are a lot of artists out here in Ahwatukee, but people seem to go to Chandler or Tempe to view art. We’re hoping to change that.”
In a serendipitous aligning of dates, corps president Matt Lindenberg, a South African native now residing in Atlanta, will attend the three-hour free event, which begins at 6:30 p.m.
Lindenberg, a filmmaker who works for corporations like Home Depot, is also the producer of the movie “Rhino Man,” which showcases rangers who help protect the rhino from poachers in quest of their horns, which remain in demand in some eastern markets.
Rhino poaching is rampant in South Africa; estimates are that a rhino is massacred there every seven hours. The Zululand Rhino Orphanage came into being after the only previously dedicated rhino orphanage was “brutally attacked by poachers” in February 2017.
Today, the orphanage houses three white rhinos, two black rhinos and one hippo – all orphaned. More are being brought in as the country’s only current refuge.
Another GCC initiative, Future Rangers Program, is a co-op project with South Africa’s Timbavati Game Reserve. It engages schoolchildren with opportunities to spend time with Kruger National Park rangers to learn about conservation and the value of wildlife.
The five Ahwatukee Artists – Eric Kruse, Cayden Martin, Kathie Kelly, Debborah Charboneau and Deb Stanger – will display their art, most of which is available for sale. At least 10 percent of all sales will benefit GCC and the Zululand Rhino Orphanage.
Kathie Kelly, who for years was a traveling art teacher in Kyrene School District and currently teaches private art classes for adults and children, was the impetus for the group’s founding.
“I wanted to network with artists in Ahwatukee and contacted these four out of the blue,” said Kelly, who was selected last year to paint two works for the Kids in Need Foundation. She said she’s picked up 10 sponsors “to help defray costs.”
Artist Eric Kruse of Signed in Wood was instrumental in putting the focus on South African rhinos and other endangered animals.
“It’s been amazing how things have worked out. I’d been producing some wildlife art pieces of giraffes, tigers, elephants and rhinos, and while researching these pieces, I learned how rhinos were being slaughtered for their horns and could become extinct in less than five years,” said Kruse, who with wife, Karen, has lived in Ahwatukee 18 years.
“I reached out to Global Conservation Corps and Zululand Rhino Orphanage and learned about Eric’s commitment to doing his part to help with the rhino’s struggle and help fight poaching of these magnificent animals. We became friends, and he agreed to stop by our Art Night as he’ll be in Arizona,” said Kruse, a woodworker who is the only artist in Ahwatukee Artists who isn’t a painter in oils or watercolors.
Artist and 15-year Ahwatukee resident Deb Stanger, who taught art at Ralph Waldo Elementary in Phoenix before retiring last spring, has been to Africa several times to visit her daughter, who lives in Sierra Leone working with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his Institute for Global Change.
“My artwork is my meditation, and as I’ve been painting for this event, I’ve kept the greater cause of the plight of the rhino in mind,” said Stanger, who now paints in pastels and acrylics full-time and has created Save the Rhino artwork for the show.
“I’m very excited about this event to help save the rhinos,” Stanger added. “They’re such beautiful animals and it saddens me to think they could become extinct. I love the fact that we can combine our love of art for the greater good.”
At 35, artist Cayden Martin is the youngest of the Ahwatukee Artist crew. A three-year Ahwatukee resident, she and her husband, Charlie, settled in Ahwatukee to raise their two boys.
“With all the bouncing around my husband and I did for years, exploring different states, national and state parks and then following the money once we’d started our little family, I’d been missing out on the artist community I’d enjoyed in college,” said Martin.
“Finding Ahwatukee Artists was just the icing on the cake. Our group has re-inspired, re-motivated and given me the courage to jump, feet first, back into fine art with glee,” she said.
Although artist Debborah Charboneau lives north of South Mountain, the artist who has worked with oils, acrylics and more recently pastels, said most of her time is spent in Ahwatukee.
“I’m excited to help with the rhino orphanage project because the killing of certain animals just for their horns, tusks or fur tends to get me worked up, especially when they’re being pushed into extinction,” said Charboneau, who is also known for her commissioned pet portraits done in oils or pastels.
“I’m so happy Kathie decided to start this group,” she said. “When artists get together this way it energizes all of us to keep painting and promoting our work. It also causes us to improve our skills by the mutual critique and fresh ideas.”
The three-hour Ahwatukee Artists’ Art Night begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 13 at the Club West Community Center, 16414 S. 14th St. Artwork ranges in price from $25 to $500.
Drinks and appetizers are on tap, and raffles of the artists’ works will be held.
