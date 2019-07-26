Ahwatukee resident Ed Kriesel is savoring every breath these days as he marks the three-month anniversary of his double lung transplant.
And though the 28 anti-rejection medications required daily are “staggering” in cost, just the ability to make his bed without having to stop and rest multiple times brings him great happiness.
“It’s been an interesting journey,” he said. “Had I not taken care of myself ahead of time, I don’t know if I would have survived.”
The father of two adult children, Kriesel was 47 when he was diagnosed in 2008 with Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, a genetic disorder that evinces itself typically between ages 20 and 50, according to the Lung Transplant Project.
Ironically, Kriesel was training for his first sprint triathlon when started having more difficulty breathing.
He also recalls a day when he and fellow IT workers, returning from lunch, opted to walk up five flights of stairs to their office.
“They were all fine and I was sucking air like crazy. And some of them were out of shape. I was fit and exercising regularly,” he recalled. “I knew something was wrong.”
What followed is a major reason Kriesel has become an advocate for heightened awareness and increased testing for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin — also known as genetic emphysema.
He traveled around the country speaking to physicians and respiratory therapists even as he awaited his own double lung transplant.
Discovering he had Alpha-1 took more than a year going to various doctors, and receiving myriad misdiagnoses.
“I was being told I had asthma or a virus, and was prescribed rounds and rounds of different antibiotics. Finally, I was sent to a specialist who decided to test for a disease that he admitted was ‘very, very rare.’ That was when I was diagnosed.”
Kriesel contends Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency remains “one of the most under-diagnosed conditions.”
“It’s estimated 26 million people either have two bad genes or are carriers with one gene, and yet they’re often misdiagnosed with bronchitis or pneumonia. A lot of asthma is undiagnosed Alpha-1 Antitrypsin,” he said.
“The carriers may or may not ever become symptomatic, but they’re at a higher risk than the average person.”
“By the time I was diagnosed with this, I had lost 50 percent of my lung capacity. Once lung capacity is gone, it’s gone forever.”
Kriesel was listed on the lung transplant registry, but everything takes time and money.
Ahwatukee friends held fundraisers to help him pay his portion of the anticipated transplant, and in the interim, his breathing problems became acute.
In January of this year, Kriesel was hosting his best friend and wife who’d stopped by on their way to San Diego.
“It was around midnight and my breathing was so bad I couldn’t stand up or even talk. I did everything I could to call out for help, and thank God they were there or I’d probably be dead,” he said.
Hospitalized for four days, his pulmonologist at St. Joseph Hospital asked the question Kriesel had been waiting and hoping for: “Are you ready?”
“What the pulmonologist meant was that it was time for me to go back into the transplant program,” said Kriesel. “I was both excited and terrified. I’d been wanting to get new lungs for a long time, but was ‘too healthy’ and didn’t quite meet the criteria. So, when the doctor said it was time, it was like a wakeup call. It was go time.”
He was officially added to the transplant list April 15, and three days later, on his son Blake’s birthday, he got the call for the operation.
Yet, as often happens with organ transplants, there was a delay.
Instead Kriesel underwent pulmonary transplantation surgery on April 20, his daughter Brianna’s birthday. The transplant was performed at St. Joseph’s by surgeons from the Norton Thoracic Institute, which Kriesel called “one of, if not the best, transplant centers in the country.”
The following day, Kriesel took his first tentative steps with his new, clean lungs. He can’t thank the donor family enough for this gift of a second chance at life.
In this new normal, Kriesel is recovering at his Ahwatukee home while feeling more free to move about the community.
Due to the immunosuppressant drugs, he often wears a protective mask.
“I’m doing good, I’m getting stronger. The surgery takes all your muscle strength,” he said, referring to the need to crack the sternum during surgery. “I’m doing weights, though obviously due to the loss of most of my muscles I’m starting light. Recovery is more of a marathon than a sprint and it takes a toll on the entire body.”
Kriesel said his family and friend support system were crucial elements before and after surgery.
“My brother Scott from Seattle committed to three months in Phoenix to help me get through the experience. And I know it would have been much more difficult without the love, thoughts and prayers from a large support system made up of family and friends.”
Close Ahwatukee friends Wendy and Rod Galster, along with Kriesel’s 23-year-old daughter Brianna, spearheaded a community Lungs for Life fundraiser last March to help him with the related and enormous expenses.
His 28-a-day medication regimen — three of which are “tier five” medications that are among the most expensive on the Medicare list — and his weekly intravenous injection of human plasma run a total $150,000 yearly.
So, the Galsters plan another fundraiser for their friend this fall.
“We’ve only known Ed since he was very ill, so watching him take a breath effortlessly, and the realization that he’s received a priceless gift and second chance on life, brings tears of joy,” said Wendy Galster, adding:
“His battle has a new beginning with the numerous costly medications and other newly-acquired medical conditions due to the transplant, and this brings along unimaginable financial strain on Ed so we’re considering another fundraiser to help offset the cost of his ongoing treatment and expenses.”
Kriesel called the cost of his medications “staggering.”
“My biggest thing I’m struggling with now is the cost of the medications. Right now I have catastrophic coverage under Medicare, but that’s for this year,” he said.
He will need the medications for the rest of his life.
Kriesel said he agreed to this interview for two reasons — first to let those who supported his March fundraiser know he’d had the successful double lung transplant, and secondly to encourage a further awareness of Alpha-1.
He also stressed the importance of organ, and blood and plasma donations.
“The augmentation/replacement therapy IV drug treatment I get is from the company CSL Behring, a bio-pharma company. The drug is derived from human plasma, hence the need for plasma donations. This IV treatment has kept me alive to this point,” he said.
