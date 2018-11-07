Dr. Cameron Call is offering women a chance to get pampered and help foster kids at the same time.
So, the Ahwatukee chiropractor is offering a Women’s Night Out 6-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at Hub Fitness, 4425 E. Agave Road, Ahwatukee, as a fundraiser for Branching Out Family Services.
Noting there are 18,000 Arizona children in foster care, Call said Branching Out “strives to offer support to some of Arizona’s most vulnerable children. They provide counseling, therapeutic recreation, advocacy and social opportunities for foster children and those with special needs.”
Call, clinic director at Horizon Chiropractic Center, was first introduced to Branching Out Family Services when he met its founder, Cherrie Lonkar, at an event he was hosting in his office.
Call often works with families and individuals on the autism spectrum and wanted to help Branching Out when he found out the nonprofit supports the special needs community.
For $20, participants in Call’s benefit get dinner, dessert, drinks “and all sorts of pampering,” Call said.
Local vendors and small business owners will be on site providing free services such as chair massage, hand massage, foot massage, manicures, make-up tutorials, hair tutorials, facials, eyebrow threading, lip and eyebrow waxing, reiki energy healing, and shopping from premier vendors in jewelry, clothing, skin care and more.
Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 602-753-7782 or at the door. All proceeds go to Branching Out.
