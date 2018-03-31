Ahwatukee Boy Scout Rafael Debbins earned his Eagle rank with the help of fellow members of Troop 16 by helping to complete two outdoor classrooms at Keystone Montessori School.
Rafael led his team in planting planting fruit trees and bushes, trimming shrubs and removing trees, shrubs and a tortoise house.
A river rock run-off was also rebuilt.
Garden pavers and mosaic tiles were repurposed in the design as well.
Over 163 man-hours were invested on project day, with Safeway, Domino’s Pizza and Sam’s Club helping with breakfast and lunch as well as water.
Assistant Head of School Laura Hertzler said even “weather cooperated with cooler temperatures ideal for planting.”
Rafael’s fundraising effort covered the project expenses, with additional support from Whitfill Nursery in Gilbert.
He spent almost 20 work hours in pre-project preparations, and enlisted some 40 Scout volunteers and friends to help complete the project.
“The landscape update benefits the classroom communities by providing fruit for the students to harvest for classroom cooking and a calm outdoor space for their studies,” Hertzler added.
The son of Carmi and Joe Debbins, Rafael is in eighth grade at Keystone Montessori.
Information: keystonemontessori.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.