Members of the Teddy Bear drive include, from left, Tom Wood, leader of the A. Tom Wood Team at Keller Williams Realty East Valley; Ramon Espinoza , senior mortgage loan officer with AmeriFirst; Jeff Wood, Realtor with the A. Tom Wood Team and Tom’s son; Katie Cain, Victim Services Coordinator with the Chandler Police Department; April Arriola-Hansen, volunteer, Chandler Police Officer Robin Atwood and Tara Heiman, customer experience officer with the A. Tom Wood Team.