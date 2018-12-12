The Knights of Columbus at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Ahwatukee and some Vietnam War veterans again brought some Christmas cheer to needy kids in Guadalupe.
The Corpus Christi Knights of Columbus Council 10062, joined by the Arizona Chapter of In Country Vietnam Veterans, sponsored a shopping event for 45 children attending the Frank Elementary School in Guadalupe earlier this month.
As they have done for the past decade, the 60 volunteers gather the children at the JCPenney store, 5050 E. Ray Road in Ahwatukee, said spokesman Julius Tiritilli.
“Each child and their escorts were given a list of items to purchase,” he said. “The Frank school helped in determining sizes for the child’s clothing and footwear.”
In addition to clothing provided by fundraising events by the Knights of Columbus and the In Country Vietnam Vets, associates of the JCPenney store donated toys to each child.
A breakfast was provided and, of course, so was a visit from Santa.
“The Corpus Christi Knights of Columbus Council 10062 thank all who helped make this Christmas a little merrier for some very needy children in Guadalupe,” Tiritilli said. “Fundraising efforts for next year’s Knights Kids event are already underway. “
