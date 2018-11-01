People have a chance Saturday to safely destroy old documents while helping troops overseas.
A Shred-A-Thon 8-10 a.m. Saturday will be held at the Ahwatukee Recreation Center, parking lot, 5001 E. Cheyenne Drive, Ahwatukee.
The cost is $2 for a box about 15x12x10 inches and all profits will go to ARC's Support the Troops program.
ARC volunteers pack boxes filled with toiletries and other items for soldiers overseas but have had trouble raising enough money to send them now that a free delivery system was terminated at Luke Air Force Base.
