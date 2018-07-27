Ahwatukee mom and medical doctor Diane Matsumoto admits she’s a dreamer.
But the mother of six and owner of TLC Pediatrics, which she opened in Ahwatukee in 2004, said she’s well aware she’s not the only one.
Case in point: a medical mission to Ghana leaving Friday, July 27, on which Matsumoto is being accompanied by 26 volunteers – mostly medical professionals – of whom nine are from Ahwatukee, Chandler and Tempe.
For many, it is their first trip to the West African nation formerly known as the Gold Coast, a British colony until 1957.
Matsumoto knows the country well.
“This is my fifth trip to Ghana with Global Health Outreach,” she said. “It would have been six, but one was cancelled due to ebola.”
But why return again and again when this busy medical practitioner could choose, say, to luxuriate in a European resort ?
“I go to Ghana. That’s what I do,” she laughed.
There, she and her fellow volunteers will be greeted with “akwaaba,” which means “welcome!”
And despite Ghana’s increasing popularity as a tourism destination, much need exists for medical assistance in the poorer areas.
For Matsumoto, this now-annual trek to West Africa began as a serendipitous internet search.
“God has a sense of humor, actually,” she said. “To be honest, it was a Google search. I wanted to take my daughter Rachel, now 21 and at Dartmouth College, on a medical mission trip, and we landed on the GHO Ghana trip. I investigated and was told, ‘You are an answer to prayer. If you don’t go, we can’t go.’ I had no experience in tropical management and didn’t even realize Ghana was in West Africa. And, frankly, I hate to fly, but this has been the adventure of a lifetime.”
This year, Matsumoto is accompanied by her daughters Sara, 25, and Hannah, 15. Sara is a fourth-year medical student at St. Louis University Medical School with plans to become a surgeon, and Hanna will be a sophomore at Tempe Preparatory Academy.
Two years ago, Matsumoto was co-leader of the Ghana mission, and last year she was named leader. She returns in that capacity this trip.
But what has the Matsumoto family even more overjoyed this year is that two other area relief organizations have partnered with their outreach.
They are Feed My Starving Children – on which Dr. Matsumoto serves as an advisory board member – and the Phoenix division of Project C.U.R.E., the largest provider of medical and supplies and equipment to developing countries worldwide. Both Matsumoto and her husband, Bert, are board members.
Diane also recently concluded two terms on the board of Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
“So often we get siloed with each relief organization doing their own thing, and now we’ve been able to connect. Feed My Starving Children supports our clinics during the year and now Project C.U.R.E. is sending medical supplies,” she said. “It’s been awesome.”
Ghana has become a family affair.
Dr. Bert Matsumoto, an ophthalmologist, recently went to Ghana with Project C.U.R.E. to help develop the resources to send supplies that will allow him to return later this year and perform surgery in the region of the current outreach.
“These organizations have joined Ghana Christian Mission, who hosts Global Health Outreach, for this Ghana trip and others,” said his wife. “Through the combined work of these four organizations, the Phoenix team is able to help provide medicine, food and medical supplies for the area of the outreach throughout the year.”
Among the Ahwatukee health professionals heading to Ghana is physical therapist Eric Burness, who, along with his wife, Taylor, founded Ahwatukee Physical Therapy in 2012, five years after moving to the village.
He said he learned of the medical mission from Diane, the pediatrician for the couple’s three children, ages 12, 11 and 9. This is his first mission trip to Ghana.
“Diane approached me regarding this opportunity over Easter at our church, Central Church, off Chandler and 48th Street,” Burness said, adding:
“The reason I decided to go was multifaceted. First, there’s a definite need. I’ve been told the people in Ghana are a very peaceful and welcoming people but they don’t have the resources that we do here. They have very competent professionals but not anywhere near enough resources or personnel to address the medical issues that are occurring in their country.”
“Second, I feel we as medical professionals and Christians have a responsibility and a calling to help. When a professional of the caliber of Dr. Matsumoto presented me with the opportunity, and after learning about Global Health Outreach and the quality of their organization, I knew this would be a positive experience.”
As a husband and father of three, he admitted he invested consideration and prayer before committing.
“I also had to critically think for myself whether my experiences would truly benefit the people where we are going. After speaking with the previous physical therapist, I could see that my background would benefit these individuals,” Burness said, noting:
“Safety is always a concern; however, after learning more about GHO and the past experiences of other practitioners, this sounded like a great opportunity with a great and very organized organization.”
Four-year Ahwatukee resident Echo Adams, quote center manager for corporate account services at Avnet in Phoenix, is not a health professional but she, too, is heading to Ghana.
Adams said she hopes to use her leadership skills and team-building experience to help the disparate group stay forward-focused and work as a team in close camaraderie.
Her story of how she even learned of this summer’s medical mission begins in Laveen, when the Arizona Department of Transportation came knocking at her door and told her she had 90 days to vacate to make room for the South Mountain Freeway.
“The freeway was going to go right through my backyard,” the single mother of one son recalled. “I had to find a new place to live.”
Fast-forward to a series of coincidental events – going to a wedding and mentioning to another parent that she had to move and was looking for a good school for her son who was going into his junior year and her desire to be a near a church where she could feel at home.
That parent was the pastor of Ahwatukee’s Central Church and within weeks she had visited the church and then found a house nearby.
At church, she was invited to a women’s retreat in Flagstaff and as would happen, she drove her new acquaintance north, not knowing it was Dr. Diane Matsumoto sharing her car.
That three-hour ride introduced Adams not only to the pediatrician and fellow parishioner, but to the work of Feed My Starving Children, and the Global Health Outreach medical mission to Ghana.
“And now, during the last two years I’ve been involved with nonprofits, and my boyfriend knew I wanted to go on this medical mission. I mean I really, really wanted to go, and was in fact already saving and planning to use my tax return to do so. But then, for Christmas, he surprised me and gave me this trip,” she said.
Adams travels to Canada, Mexico and Germany for work, so traveling abroad isn’t new. Going to help work in Ghana is, however.
“I really want to help people, number one, but ultimately I know there is no Plan B for most of these people. So I’ve been thinking, how can I help? If I can impact just one person by going, I’ll feel like I’ve helped bring the world closer together,” she said.
Adams also showed her practical business side, setting up a “Fill a Suitcase for Ghana” at her workplace. “I wanted to fill a suitcase with 50 pounds of helpful items, like tubes of cortisone cream and antifungal cream, toothbrushes, sunglasses, eye drops and more. I weighed it and it’s 49.8 pounds,” she said.
“We’d like to be able to fund ongoing treatment of malaria and other illnesses throughout the year in Ghana. Readers could make donations for medicine through Ghana Christian Mission,” she said. “And, readers are welcome to contact us to join next year’s trip through GHO.”
She encourages those unable to join the medical mission team the opportunity to be part of the life-saving work in the country that is sixth in the world for malaria deaths.
“While not everyone can go to Ghana in person, everyone can save a life there,” she said. “One dollar buys medicine to treat malaria. This tax-deductible money that is donated will be used to save lives in our seven-partner Ghana Christian Mission clinics year-round.”
Matsumoto said she is, and will remain, a dreamer, one with big dreams that focus locally as well as globally.
“I wonder if our community of Ahwatukee would join with our team to save lives across the world,” she said.
“It would be great if readers would donate to Ghana Christian Mission for medications. Death from malaria and other tropical disease remain one of the world’s most preventable tragedies. If our community donors would join together with our monetary donations, we could send a powerful message to the people of Ghana that this team is representing an amazing community that is ready to help us improve the world.”
She suggests when donating online to GhanaChristianMission.com, that it would be helpful to indicate the donation is in support of the Ahwatukee outreach.
“This way we can track our efforts,” she said.
For more information on joining next year’s Ghana Medical Mission, see CMDA.org and look for Find a Trip on the mission’s page, or go to TLCPedAZ.com
