The semi-annual blood drive from the grateful parents of a 3-year-old Ahwatukee girl with a chronic blood disorder will be held later this month.
The drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 30 at Desert Foothills United Methodist Church, 2156 E. Liberty Lane, Ahwatukee, is sponsored by Kami and Matt Troutman as a way of giving back for the monthly transfusions their daughter, Adelyn, must get to stay alive.
Addy suffers a genetic affliction called Diamond-Blackfan anemia, which prohibits the creation of red blood cells. She must receive a monthly blood transfusion, while doctors simultaneously have to be on guard that those transfusions don’t lead to a deadly overdose of iron in her bloodstream.
“Overall, Adelyn has been doing wonderful,” Matt said. “She has been responding well to the iron chelation medication, which is very important, as the leading cause of death in patients that receive chronic blood transfusions as often as Addy is iron overload, which causes liver and heart failure with very little warning.”
“She has some MRI’s coming up this month where they will check her iron levels in both her heart and liver,” he added. “As far as the transfusions go, everything has been great, she receives her blood quicker now that she’s a little bigger and able to handle the increased flow. She continues to get more blood as she gets bigger and soon she will require two units rather than just one.”
The Troutmans began the semiannual drives to remind the public of the importance of giving blood and because they are grateful that Addy so far has been able to receive the monthly transfusions that keep her a healthy, active child.
“Her following has increased tremendously, which we are very happy about as it is getting more people out to donate blood,” Matt Troutman said. “Less than five percent of Americans actually donate blood, and we just want to increase that number as so many people can benefit.”
To broaden the impact of that message, the Troutmans also sell T-shirts.
“Getting that message out has been well received,” Matt said. “It is such an easy thing to do and I don’t think people realize the impact they can have by donating a few minutes of their day.”
“We have surpassed our donation goals at each of our blood drives thus far and expect to do so again in the 30th,” he said.
Troutman also expressed gratitude for family friends and the Village Preschool, both of which have helped in a number of ways to keep the drive going.
“Our friends have really helped out at the drives,” he said, adding that Addy’s teacher, Denise Savoy, and other Village Preschool families “have all been behind us supporting every step of the way.”
People can register at: bit.ly/2EPb5hL
