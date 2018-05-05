Odelay Bagel owner Ryan Probst said he’s proud of the community he calls home.
The Ahwatukee baker’s recent sale of reconditioned bikes netted $3,275 for nonprofit STARS’ Handlebar Helpers program, which teaches handicapped people a skill – namely, refurbishing old bikes of all sizes and types.
Some 30 families turned out at Odelay Bagel, 12020 S. Warner-Elliot Loop, and bought 38 reconditioned bikes. Four donated bikes to the program as well.
“It was a huge success,” Probst said. “They’ve never sold so many bikes at a single event. I’m so proud to be part of such a supportive community. There is really no better word to describe how I feel about the event. I’m very proud.”
STARS CEO/President David Henderson praised both Probst and Gill Davidson, a teaching consultant for Handlebar Helpers who was on site to help people with their selections.
“Special thanks to our bicycle ‘teaching consultant’ Gill Davidson for sharing his expertise and for connecting with Ryan Probst, owner of Odelay Bagel Co. who generously offered up his place of business for the event and for generating the buzz to make the event a huge success,” Henderson said.
Probst partnered with STARS because he admires the program and Davidson.
Noting the program is “helping people who otherwise wouldn’t have an opportunity to learn a trade,” he said, “the work that Gill does is incredible.
“He has over 45 years of experience, and a true passion for both cycling and helping people,” Probst said. “The bikes that come from STARS are literally better than anything you’re going to get of the factory line. Gill personally oversees every aspect of the process.”
The sale gave Probst a chance to merge one of his favorite pastimes with a cause he believes in.
“I’ve always enjoyed cycling and the whole culture surrounding it,” Probst said. “Since opening up Odelay Bagel Co in Ahwatukee, we’ve been looking for ways to incorporate cycling into what we do. We’ve done a few Halloween rides, and the positive feedback from the community really made us want to keep finding new ways to bring bikes and bagels together. Being able to do things like this really makes business fun for us.”
STARS was founded in 1973 by a group of parents concerned with the lack of resources for their developmentally disabled children. Often called “Las Madrinas” (Spanish for “the godmothers”), it has two locations serving more than 200 disabled people daily through a variety of programs.
Probst says STARS “has everything we’re looking for in a partner.”
And he doesn’t anticipate thje bike sale will be a one-time event, stating:
“We will absolutely be working with stars in the future.”
