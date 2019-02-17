Aspiring authors are often counseled to “write what you know,” and though Marjorie Walme DeRubeis may be better known as an administrator at College Success Arizona, the mother of two knows Phoenix and New York City – the settings of her first novel.
Author of “The Black Box,” DeRubeis was born in New York City and attended the Academy of Mount Saint Ursula, an all-girls school founded there in 1855 that appears in her novel.
After graduating in 1989 from Fordham University, she worked in business in Bronx and Manhattan while residing in both at various stages of her career.
She moved to Arizona 20 years ago, so she knows both cities and their denizens but is quick to offer her own disclaimer: “None of my characters were based on any one person but rather a million different experiences, be it my own or that of others, or purely make believe.”
And then after a moment’s hesitation, she admits there is one person “very much based in reality,” a man she knew while working in New York City, but she offers no further clue or hint.
“This book is a very light read, and one I hope will be very entertaining,” she said.
The cover of ‘The Black Box’ is intriguing in itself. On a black background, a woman dressed in all black posed with her back to the viewer has one hand behind her, fingers crossed.
Somehow before you open the covers or click on your Kindle, you know it’s going to be a bumpy ride.
“I felt the cover represented all my main characters. Each woman is unique, all of them are portraying a perfect exterior while carrying painful secrets. Things are never as they seem. No one is perfect, and maybe in our vulnerability, we even lie to our true selves,” she said.
“These are the lessons I hope are conveyed in ‘The Black Box.’”
In the novel, her three women protagonists are living perfect lives in Phoenix – or so it appears. There’s Olivia, a once-struggling model; Olivia’s friend Sarah, a mother of two who is trying to find her balance after a nasty divorce; and Norah, “who fancies herself the Queen Bee at the prestigious St. Joseph’s School” and grows exhausted from the pretense.
“Everyone in it is trying to preserve their reputation, but even with the perfect community, perfect school and supposedly perfect families, they find their road to perfection paved with betrayal, lies, rivalries and troubled relationships,” the author said.
“Yes, there’s humor, but there’s more drama. I’ve been told it’s very entertaining.”
She said she’s been pleasantly surprised at the reactions of readers – strangers and friends telling her how they’ve enjoyed her book. One Ahwatukee woman who read ‘The Black Box’ said she found the book riveting.
“Marjorie is so smart and talented, I just knew the book would be fantastic – and it was,” said Janelle Kappes, a 15-year Ahwatukee resident and lecturer at Arizona State University focusing on major and career exploration.
“Not only did I find it to be a fun and easy read, but it also made me think of deeper issues related to motherhood and friendship. I think it provides a unique perspective about the lengths women go to maintain ‘appearances’ and how much of our behavior is dictated by how others might perceive us,” Kappes added.
Kappes and DeRubeis became friends eight years ago when both their sons attended kindergarten at Horizon Honors.
Later, their daughters, also about the same ages, furthered the friendships. Their daughters still attend the Ahwatukee charter school, and their sons are at Altadena Middle School.
“I’m an avid reader, and this book has humor, a heartwarming story and really thoughtful scenes,” Kappes said.
DeRubeis’ first novel, published by Book Fuel and available on Amazon, is dedicated to her parents, George and Gladys Walme who were both Haitian immigrants and came to New York City while young.
Her father passed away, but her mother now lives in Florida near her son, George, Jr.
“They may not have had much, but they gave me everything,” DeRubeis said, echoing the dedication in her book.
“They were so hardworking – they instilled that in me. Born in Haiti, they made the difficult decision to move to the United States, following siblings who immigrated before them. They moved to give their future children a better life.
“Both held two jobs, and later had a catering and wedding cake business in addition to their full-time jobs. Due to their hard work and sacrifices, my siblings and I attended private schools. I owe everything I am to them.”
When it came to a college major, DeRubeis – in part to her parent’s urging and example, decided to take a practical approach and become a business major.
“I hated it, but I did it and did well,” she recalled. “I was really the more creative type, and I’ve always enjoyed writing. Even in high school my friend and I wrote a little play for a school assembly, and it was so well-received it inspired us to try more. And now, I do write a lot for work.”
But writing in her chosen career, though satisfying professionally, wasn’t enough for DeRubeis.
“I wanted something that was uniquely mine. I have a rewarding career, I do love my work, however I can’t claim it as my own. This work, this book, this is for me,” she said.
Though not claiming insomnia, she says she is “a terrible sleeper” and made use of her waking hours when the rest of her busy family was asleep to write her first book.
“From about 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. is my quiet time, and that’s when I found time to write,” she explained. “My husband Robert has been extremely supportive, and though he’s not an avid book reader, nor is this really his genre, he enjoyed the book. And yes, he tells me all the time how proud he is.”
Her title, “The Black Box” echoes that of best-selling author Michael Connelly’s 2012 Harry Bosch novel. Titles usually aren’t protected by U.S. copyright laws. Confusing perhaps, but DeRubeis said her publisher said in this case, it wasn’t a problem.
“I waffled on the title, but in the end went with it,” admitted DeRubeis. “When a plane crashes, it’s the black box where the secrets are revealed – it can often provide clues to help why the plane went down. For this book, the title is basically a reference to the tangled lies and where the truth lay. Can you only get to the truth after everything comes crumbling to the ground?”
She said in order to not ruin any plot surprises, that’s the only explanation she would offer.
The next book, if there is one, is in the thinking stage.
“This has been much more work than anticipated – the writing of it was the easiest part,” she laughed. “With a full-time job and two active kids that I love, love, love, I think the second book will take a bit of time. Let’s see how this goes first.”
The DeRubeis children are active in sports, which keeps the new author on the run. Isabella, 11, plays volleyball; son Ethan, 13, plays league soccer.
“Like most parents, my children mean the world to me and my husband, Bob,” she said. “We’re extremely close as a family. I wanted to write the book so my children would always have something that was uniquely mom, something they could share with future generations, allowing some who I may not meet, get a peek into my personality.”
“The Black Box” is available on Amazon in hardback, paperback and Kindle.
