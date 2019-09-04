The Morning Book Club was formed in 2018 by a small group of women who love to read books and share ideas and perspectives on them with friends.
The book club has decided to seek new members to add even more diversity of opinions and points of view and to meet other members of the community who share their love of books.
Since the members take so much pleasure in a good book (one of the members has a bumper sticker that reads, “She is too fond of books and it has addled her brain.”) the meetings are book-centered to permit a deep and serious discussion of the monthly book selection.
The group also plans social activities outside of the regular meeting time such as movies derived from books, museum and nature excursions, plays and lectures.
For example, this year the group visited the Basha’s Art Museum, the Heard Museum, Bryce Canyon Arboretum, and the Irish Cultural Center, attended a lecture by Anne Lamott at the Mesa Center for the Arts, went to the play “Sister Act” at the Hale Centre Theatre in Gilbert and saw several movies including “Book Club.”
The club has also hosted guest authors to discuss their work as well as a psychiatrist who helped them explore the psychological dynamics at play in the book “Educated” by Tara Westover.
The group strives to be considerate of the reading preferences of its members and every member is offered an opportunity to present to the group a book she feels has unique or special literary merit.
Some of the club’s favorite books from the past two years include, “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles; “Empire of the Summer Moon” by S.C. Gwynne; “A Thousand Splendid Suns” by Khaled Hosseini; “All the Light We Cannot See “by Anthony Doerr; “The Dovekeepers” by Alice Hoffman; “The Ninth Hour” by Alice McDermott; and “A God in Ruins” by Kate Atkinson.
The members also enjoyed all of the books of Sarah Dunant’s “Renaissance Trilogy.”
For one meeting, the members selected whatever Hemingway work they wished, which led to a very spirited discussion of the man, the author and his work.
The book club is currently reading “My Brilliant Friend” by Elena Ferrante. A small spin-off group has formed to read the remaining three books of Ferrante’s “Neapolitan Novels.”
Although the members usually agree that they have enjoyed the book selection for that month, a few of the books have been more controversial.
“The Goldfinch” by Donna Tartt generated much discussion, both strongly pro and strongly con, as did “Educated” by Tara Westover.
In some ways those discussions were even more interesting than those meetings that found all in agreement.
The book club meets every month on the second Monday of the month at 10 a.m. The meetings usually last about two hours.
One of the original members is a member of Esperanza Lutheran Church on Ray Road and has arranged for the book club to meet in a large and comfortable meeting room on the church grounds.
Occasionally a member will offer to host a meeting for special events such as a holiday party or to view a documentary relevant to their reading. However, no one is obligated to host a meeting.
The main qualifications for membership are a love of books, an open mind about reading choices and a desire to share ideas about the books they read with others.
Anyone who believes this book club might be a good fit for them is invited to call 480-773- 7275 or maureen.henry13@gmail.com for further details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.