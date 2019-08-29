South Mountain Park and Preserve can be divided into west, central, east and south.
The entire park is located in the city of Phoenix, but as our city is a sprawling metropolis, each portion of the park is not easily accessible from the other areas.
The park spans over 16,000 acres, making it necessary for park users to identify which portion of the preserve they want to visit to avoid lengthy detours.
The west end of the National Trail in Laveen to the Pyramid Trail in Ahwatukee is 30 miles apart by car — which could take anywhere from 45 minutes to well over an hour, depending on traffic.
The western portion of the park, located in Laveen Village in South Phoenix, is the least developed. It contains the newly redeveloped 19th Avenue North Trailhead, access to the San Juan Lookout as well as the western end of the famous National Trail.
The central portion is the main section of the park, off Central Avenue in South Phoenix.
Numerous popular trails start from here, the most utilized and notable being the Holbert Trail. It also contains both hiking and driving access to the Telegraph Pass and Buena Vista lookouts, the South Mountain Environmental Education Center and the historic Civilian Conservation Corps-constructed ranger station.
The central portion contains many ramadas and is the location for numerous ranger activities and community events.
The eastern portion of the park includes trailheads on the northeastern section in South Phoenix as well as the eastern/southeastern section of the park in Ahwatukee.
This section of park is heavily trafficked with locals from Phoenix and the East Valley as well as visitors from around the world who are staying in the area.
This section of park is notable for the newly redesigned Pima Canyon Trailhead and the eastern end of the National Trail, which all Ahwatukee and Arizona residents should complete at least once.
The southern portion of South Mountain Preserve is tucked deep into the Ahwatukee Foothills.
The main trailheads in this section of the park are the newly redesigned Desert Foothills Trailhead and the 19th Avenue South Trailhead. The most popular trails are Telegraph Pass and the Pyramid Trail.
By car, it can be a bit daunting to reach different sections of the park, particularly given Phoenix’s notorious traffic.
All sections are connected by the trail system and accessible by foot or bike, allowing you to travel across sections and trailheads. This makes for some wonderful extended hikes.
If you’re new to hiking, here are some pointers deom the Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department:
What to bring
Water. Head back to your starting location before your water is half-gone.
Cellphone. There is somewhat reliable reception some places in South Mountain Park. But plan to use only for emergencies, have a backup plan and always notify someone where you are going and how long you will be gone.
Proper shoes. While flip-flops are the footwear of choice for most Arizonans, the trail environment of spiky plants, stinging insects and sharp rocks mean you need fully covered feet with non-slip soles when on the trails.
Hiking boots are not a necessity on most trails in the area, unless it rains.
Sunglasses. The sun here is intense, be prepared.
Sunscreen. Needs repeating, sun protection is essential in Phoenix. Apply before you leave, reapply during your activity.
Hat. Hopefully you get the point by now, serious sun and all that?
Snacks. Salty snacks in particular will replenish salt lost through sweat, and is essential for longer hikes.
How to Prepare
Plan your hike. Determine a hike that fits your ability level using the City of Phoenix Trails Rating Guide and map available at phoenix.gov/parks/trails/locations/south-mountain
There are also a number of trail apps. I like AllTrails and Gaia GPS. There is also the MTB Project app from REI, and Strava is very popular, in part for the social features the app provides.
Check the temperature. Heat in Arizona is deceiving due to decreased sweating from a lack of humidity. Hike early in the morning or in the evenings, particularly when it is hot out.
Bring a friend. Don’t hike solo.
Realistically assess your ability. Select an appropriate trail, especially when hot, as the heat can impact anyone regardless of ability or conditioning.
Check a map. The main trailheads have maps. Review the map and your location, then take a photo of this prior to departing. Make sure to stay on the official trails and that you know the official name of the trail you are using. This is important to protect our fragile desert environment, as well as to help locate you in case something goes wrong.
Editor’s note: Ahwatukee resident and cycling enthusiast Andy Lenartz writes periodically on the joys and hassles of South Mountain Park. Connect at andy.lenartz@gmail.com.
