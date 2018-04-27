Central Christian Church bypassed Sunday services last Sunday and mobilized more than 6,000 people to fix up 95 East Valley schools serving more than 70,000 students.
The church’s Mobilize Campaign goal “was to mobilize and get our church out of the pew seats, per se, of our services to go and make an impact in our communities,” said Bri Johns, creative director at Central Christian Church.
“So, we exchanged our services at our five campuses for the classroom on April 15,” Johns said, ticking off five high schools, seven junior highs and 82 elementary schools that 5,600 congregants and another 500 volunteers attacked with brooms, paint brushes and cleaning equipment. They also fixed up the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center.
Since the project occurred before Teacher Appreciation Day, volunteers “packed all kinds of thank you gifts to teachers to bless them.”
Volunteers left over 8,100 gift bags full of gift cards, thank-you notes and other goodies for teachers and staff.
Before the big day, church coordinators met with the principals at these schools to learn about each one’s individual needs.
“We had all kinds of projects including painting park benches, murals and new lines on basketball courts,” said Johns. “Volunteers also were kept busy cleaning desks, sprucing up the teacher lounge areas, assembling furniture, helping in gardens and adding different playground equipment.”
Some teachers and other staff showed up and worked alongside the volunteers with leaf blowers, rakes and cleaning wipes.
Johns admitted the decision not to have a service may have raised some eyebrows but noted, “We have a broken world around us.”
“We’ve got a lot of need. So, if the church doesn’t get active then we’re not doing our job. That’s what we’re here for – to help our communities be better, to help support them, to encourage them, to resource them.”
Johns added, “We’re made for more in this life than just existing and doing the daily thing. Obviously, there’s a value in going to church and meeting together, but there’s even more of a value in making a difference with other peoples’ lives and the world.”
Public schools don’t always welcome religious groups or churches to come in, but since it was on a weekend when students were not in class, the church was able to coordinate the volunteer project.
“There are no strings attached,” Johns said. “We’re not in there to try and proselytize or anything. We just want to make a difference and help. They’re very open to that. We don’t have a religious agenda attached to all.”
While there is no religious agenda, Johns stressed they were religiously motivated.
“We believe in Jesus,” she said. “We believe he was an active person who made a difference in the world, and we want to be like Him. We are trying to teach our people to be more like Him and going and doing things in our communities instead of just sitting in the seats.”
“I love that we’re able to be a blessing in this way,” said Johns.
