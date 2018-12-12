Installing a 105,000-pound, 116-foot-long girder is no easy task.
But last week, crews building the South Mountain Freeway placed 31 girders in two different locations in four nights.
The installations were part of bridgework being done at 14 planned interchanges along the 22-mile freeway, which, when completed at the end of next year, will connect the Chandler and W. 59th Street interchanges on I-10.
The latest installation was “the first time on this Arizona Department of Transportation project that these massive support beams are being set at two interchanges in the same week,” the highway agency said in a release.
Working overnight, crews with freeway developer Connect 202 Partners placed 15 steel-reinforced concrete girders over 32nd Street near Pecos Road in Ahwatukee.
Two large cranes carefully hoisted and set these girders atop the abutments and piers. Placing a single concrete girder can take up to one hour.
When that job was finished, the same crews will move several miles to the northwest and set an additional 16 girders over three nights at the Broadway Road overpass near 59th Avenue in Laveen.
All of the girders are manufactured locally and hauled to construction sites overnight, when traffic is lighter, ADOT said.
So far, more than 600 girders have been installed on 40 bridges along the freeway path.
With girders in place at 32nd Street and Broadway Road, crews will finish pouring concrete decks and add barrier walls on the bridges.
Last month, ADOT announced plans to add a South Mountain Freeway interchange at 32nd Street following an environmental study stemming from stakeholder input. The connecting ramps at the 32nd Street interchange will be completed after the South Mountain Freeway opens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.