One of the nation’s hottest and trendiest business empires for women is setting up its first outpost in the East Valley, choosing Gilbert as its fifth location after having establishing outlets in Scottsdale, the Biltmore area and Paradise Valley.
Drybar is opening at 2080 E. Williams Field Road, Suite #103, in San Tan Village around Thanksgiving, bringing a wildly successful business model reflected by its slogan of “No cuts. No color. Just blowouts.”
Drybar is the decade-old creation of Alli Webb, a 38-year-old former stay-at-home mom from California who started during the Great Recession to make some money by offering to blow out women’s hair for $40 and coming to their home or place of business.
Now, she presides over a company that has more than 70 franchise outlets across the country, employs 7,000 people, sees more than 100,000 customers a month and is poised to see revenue totaling more than $40 million this year.
Its franchises sell for anywhere between $650,000 and $1.6 million, depending on size and location and putting it in the same league with the biggest selling franchises in the country – Wendy’s, Taco Bell, McDonalds and KFC.
Webb and her company have been the subject of stories in more than a dozen national publications – not just fashion-following Vogue and Allure but Inc., Fortune, Fast Company and the Washington Post and New York Times.
She built her empire on blowouts costing between $35 and $45, but she has said in interviews, “We’re not selling blowouts; we’re selling happiness and confidence.”
That’s why, she explained, the cashiers – she calls them “bartenders” – who go through her rigorous training program are required to ask every customer at checkout, “How was your experience?”
As for the happiness angle, she told a San Francisco newspaper that Drybar does what women generally can’t.
“It’s really hard to do your own hair,” she said. “Most women – I would say 95 percent of women – just can’t handle their own hair. And not because they’re not a professional stylist and they don’t know how to do hair. It’s more about the angle. When you watch blowouts being done, we’re standing above your head, working with very small sections and perfecting each section before we move onto the next. You physically can’t do that when you’re doing your own hair.
“When women do their own hair at home, their hands are over their head, they’re getting tired, their arms are starting to hurt. They’re not perfecting every section, making sure that every section is perfectly dry and perfectly styled before they move onto the next. Frankly, nobody has the time either.”
That time element is important to her success.
As Webb explained: “People look at me like I’m crazy, and say, ‘I’m going to do my hair in 15 minutes, and then I’m out the door.’ Well, if we did your hair in 15 minutes, it wouldn’t look great either. It’s about taking the time and perfecting each section.”
That’s why it takes anywhere from 35 to 45 minutes on average for a blowout at Drybar, with the expectation it will last three to six days.
“We have women who say, ‘I don’t even wash my own hair at home anymore.’ If you get a really great blowout, it lasts, and then you don’t have to deal with your hair except for touchups here and there to maintain it. All of sudden, you’re free from having to worry about your hair every day,” Webb told the New York Times.
Talking to Fast Company magazine, Webb said her approach as a businesswoman was simple.
“We didn’t invent blowouts; we just created a much better experience. And we made it affordable,” she said. “When we opened our first location in Brentwood [California], we had no idea what to expect. But that very first day, women were lining up.”
Though she recalls those early months as frantic as she tried to run the front desk, administer blowouts and just keep her salon running smoothly, she noted, “One of the biggest pillars of our success is customer service.”
Selecting Gilbert for her first foray into the East Valley was no accident – especially since it has the highest per-capita income in the Valley, according to the latest U.S. Census data.
“Gilbert’s SanTan Village is home to some of the most sought-after shopping and dining in the area, Webb said. “Since we continue to get requests to expand in the Phoenix area, we knew this would be the ideal location for our newest Arizona shop.”
The new 1,384-square-foot location will be equipped with eight chairs and what a publicist called “all of the signature elements that define the unique Drybar experience.”
That experience includes, a publicist said, “Italian chairs, tufted fabric walls, marble bars with built-in phone docking stations and flat screens featuring cult favorite chick flicks.”
And it will include a menu of styles with names that suggest drinks, like “The Straight Up,” “The Cosmo,” “The Mai Tai” and – for those who can’t make up their mind – “The Cosmo-Tai.”
There will even be a blowout called “The Shirley Temple” for girls 10 and under.
Despite its penchant for naming styles after alcoholic drinks and its scheduled opening the Friday before Thanksgiving, there’s no word on whether it will offer a seasonal do named “Wild Turkey.”
