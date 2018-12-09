In an age of cell phones and Instagrams, so many people think they’re photographers that professional photographers have a tough time making a go of their business.
So Amy Aranyosi is grateful for the break she got from Office Evolution, which invited her and Robin Finlinson, another photographer, to display some of their work on its walls.
Located at 4435 E. Chandler Ave., Ahwatukee, Office Evolution provides office space and services to start-ups and other small businesses.
“They wanted some artwork on their walls and invited us,” said Aranyosi, who with Finlinson last week held a show of their art for people who might not normally have need of Office Evolution’s services.
A Chicago transplant, Aranyosi owns Golden Light Photography, which shoots commercial work, fashion photography and portraits.
Photography is more than a business for her, however, as she likes to blend her passion with photography with her passion for the outdoors.
“I do a lot of camping and hiking and like to photograph nature,” she said.
Aranyosi started her photographic career when she was still in Chicago 16 years ago by just being a mom.
She took family photos and ultimately decided to do it professionally, following in the footsteps of her grandfather, who had his own photography business.
As she began doing commercial work, she discovered she could make photos that could help market businesses and make them thrive.
Aranyosi said what sets her apart is “my girl-next-door approach.”
“I’m the person that will confidently help you build your business through photographs, but I’ll also treat you like a friend,” she said.
The portraits on the walls of Office Evolution reflect her more creative side and can be viewed online at gmgsocial.com/office-evolution-phoenix-art-gallery.
But if you want to see more of them, you can also find her on Facebook at goldenlightphotographyamy, or contact her at 708-287-5534.
