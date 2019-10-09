An Ahwatukee man has been elected vice-chairman of the Ford Dealer Council.
Tim Hovik, owner-operator of San Tan Ford in Gilbert who has been involved in community activities throughout Ahwatukee and the East Valley, also will be chairman of the Desert Ford Dealers Association for Arizona and Southern Nevada.
The Ford Dealer Council is an elected group of 27 dealers who represent all Ford dealers throughout the country.
The council’s primary goal is to work with Ford Motor Company and Ford Motor Credit “to set company policy to better serve our customers, both in sales and service,” a spokeswoman said.
Hovik will eventually chair the group and the spokeswoman called his new vice-chair position as “the second-highest individual honor and recognition that a Ford Dealer can receive.”
Ford noted that San Tan Ford “has an impressive record since its inception in 2009” and in the top 40 of all Ford dealerships in the nation.
“We hope to achieve even greater things by bridging gaps between Detroit and the West Coast dealers,” Hovik said. “Basically, my goal is to put the brand people into the shoes of our customers and dealers.”
Hovik has been a strong supporter of philanthropic and community activities for years.
He has been a strong supporter as well of Arizona State University and his support of Sun Devil Athletics has been “worth north of seven figures” in dollars.
In acknowledgment of his support, Hovik was presented with the Alumni Appreciation Award at ASU’s 2017 Homecoming.
As an upperclassman at ASU, Hovik had planned to take a gap year while earning money as a car salesman working with Tex Earnhardt.
He stayed with Earnhardt for 13 years, rising to general manager.
In 2007, he was offered a partnership at a Las Vegas Ford franchise.
“I’d kept my home in Ahwatukee, and San Tan Ford had just opened, and after a couple months, they asked me to come over and I finally agreed.”
In the ensuing years, Hovik and the firm’s parent company, The Richardson Group, continue to grow. The parent firm owns five Ford franchises in California, New Mexico and Texas.
His San Tan Ford store at 1429 E. Motorplex Loop in Gilbert has grown from 70 employees eight years ago when he arrived, to more than 230.
Sales at San Tan Ford have skyrocketed from approximately $49 million in 2009 to more than $200 million. Ford posted nearly $160 billion in revenue last year and recently came out in support of curbing CO2 emissions “consistent with the Paris Accord.”
He is on the boards of both the Ahwatukee Foothills and Gilbert chambers of commerce.
A resident of Ahwatukee for more than 20 years, Hovik has also chaired the Arizona Ford Dealers Association has been a member of the Ford National Dealer Council for several years.
“I think by nature, I’m pretty competitive and competitive with myself,” he told AFN in an earlier interview.
“You strive to succeed, but you always want to balance that drive. At San Tan, we take care of each other. If there’s a Little League game an employee’s kid is playing in, we try and arrange schedules so they can go. We want to be supportive, and help the next generation.”
