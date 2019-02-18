Jill and Jeremiah Green are bucking a trend.
While many retailers prefer online to brick-and-mortar spots to sell their wares, the Greens opened a store in Ahwatukee for their business, Essential Oils Nation.
They want their small storefront in the Foothills Village Center shopping mall on 3233 E. Chandler Blvd. to be a haven for anyone wanting to learn more about essential oils – the products and compounds extracted from plants.
And thanks to Jill’s extensive study and healthcare background, clients can learn how to utilize the essential oils for better health.
“We’re meant to be a retail supplier of aromatherapy products. We want to help reduce your toxic load, and help you stay healthy,” said Jill Green.
This is actually her second store. She opened and ran a similar business in Quincy, Illinois. The store remains open under a new owner, but Jill Green travels back twice yearly to host classes.
“To have a retail location is rather rare,” said Green as she opened sample bottles of various essential oils – lavender, sandalwood, rose, chamomile, frankincense and others like Breathe and On Guard that are trademarked oils of doTERRA.
Their Ahwatukee store, a comfortable living room-like environment with couches and wood floors, is a retail outlet for the Utah-based doTERRA company established in 2008 and now operating worldwide.
Their therapeutic grade essential oils are sold through direct sales, usually one-on-one or at sales parties. The Greens prefer selling their oils and accessories through their storefront.
“What’s nice about our store is you can come in and smell it. It’s very difficult to smell the different oils online,” she smiled. “It’s very rare to find a doTERRA retail location. Most people just don’t sell doTERRA this way. But we are a certified site from doTERRA and we have been approved by their compliance department. And we’re very respectful of the other doTERRA wellness advocates in the area.”
Essential oils aren’t just for aromatherapy anymore, she said. Products like the doTERRA proprietary On Guard and Breathe are available in handwash, cleaner concentrate, laundry detergent and even throat drops and natural whitening toothpaste.
The company and the store also offer oil-infused personal care and spa products, dietary supplements and other healthy living products for the home.
“What makes it easier for us to have this store is we share the back space with South Mountain Window Cleaning,” said Jill Green, whose husband, Jeremiah, and his brother, Thomas Howard, own and operate the business. Thomas’ wife, Erica Howard, is a business partner with Jill Green.
The Greens moved to Ahwatukee in July 2017 and Jill said after researching the area, she realized it was a perfect fit for Essential Oils Nation – and their window cleaning business.
She is already planning to host Saturday afternoon classes in Ahwatukee.
“We will have classes in basic education – teaching people how to use oils and letting them ‘make and take’ oils they’ve blended. Then we’ll also have topical oil classes for those seasoned oilers.”
Her interest in the company evolved from realizing her career as a paramedic in Illinois was draining her mentally and physically.
“When I was first introduced to essential oils, I was working full-time on a 911 ambulance, 24- hour shifts, and I worked 24 hours every single Saturday. I worked full-time as a 911 paramedic for 11 years, and it was really starting to affect me,” she explained, adding:
“And my husband and I were newly married and we didn’t like that we spent so many nights apart,” she said. “I’d like to say I got into essential oils for the health benefits, but honestly, it was the business opportunity that attracted me the most,” she admitted.
“I was actually looking for a side job when one of my old friends from college asked me if I’d like to host a doTERRA essential oil party. I already knew I loved oils because one of my friends had given me one as a gift, but I just never knew much about it. But I knew there was a business and I knew it was health related, so I knew I would love it. “
Yet, it wasn’t essential oils that brought the Greens to Ahwatukee, but rather the window cleaning business.
“Jeremiah had managed a window cleaning franchise in Illinois but wanted to own his own company. His brother lived here in Ahwatukee, and Jeremiah came to visit twice.
“A few months later he bought a minivan, loaded it with a bucket, mop, squeegee and ladder and drove across the country to start his business, South Mountain Window Cleaning,” she said. “I quit my job on the ambulance and moved out here a few months later,” she said.
“We wanted to have an essential oil store here too, but rent is significantly higher than in Illinois. So, it wasn’t until South Mountain Window Cleaning got big enough and needed a commercial space that we were able to afford the location.
“So, the two businesses share the space and that is how we’re able to make it happen here in Ahwatukee.”
Essential Oils Nation is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Private appointments are available.
Information: 480-529-5998, EssentialOilsNation.com or find them on Facebook where notice of future classes will be posted for pre-registration.
