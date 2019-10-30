Sometimes, your business does so well it leads to a split – for the better.
The owners of South Mountain Window Cleaning saw that happen recently - during their third year in business, they continued to grow in both volume and direction.
As the company saw more and more requests for power washing services, the company co-owners and brothers Tom Howard and Jeremiah Green saw opportunities in two different segments.
Fortunately, each wanted to pursue a different segment. And so, Valley Pro Power Washing was born.
“Things were growing so fast there, and I just had more interest and excitement for the power washing side of the business,” said Howard.
“Jeremiah really wanted to stay with the window cleaning, so it was a logical division of labor. We looked at carefully it and decided it was best for each of us to follow our own passion and have two separate companies, and it’s working out great so far.”
Valley Pro Power Washing officially launched July 8, with accounts throughout Ahwatukee including popular restaurants like Hillside Spot and Zzeek’s Pizza, and several Dairy Queen restaurants.
Howard said those businesses reflect his ideal clients – those that create a lot of grease and staining that allow him to use his superior equipment and skills to provide a greater level of service.
“There are a lot of power washing companies out there that have a rig from a big box hardware store that cost them $300 and all of a sudden they’re a power washing business,” Howard said.
“Our equipment cost about $12,000. It’s a commercial machine designed to remove industrial grease and dirt. We can heat our water to 210 degrees so we get a much deeper clean than cold-water units can provide.”
The company uses environmentally-friendly chemicals.
“We’re not washing a bunch of poison into the sewer system when we’re done,” Howard said.
While his equipment and products are helping the business grow, the biggest reason behind his fast start is something much more basic, according to Howard.
“It’s service, plain and simple,” he said. “We answer our phones and return calls. You wouldn’t believe how many clients we get because we did something as simple as return a phone call.
“People tell us all the time, ‘You weren’t my first call, but you were the last because you answered the phone.’ It amazes me that something you would think of as such an elementary part of being a business owner is one of the things that people just let slip through the cracks.”
One of the other ways Howard wins business is by proving how superior his equipment is to the hardware store units.
“One of my favorite demonstrations is to come in after their existing cold-water power washer has cleaned their home or business,” he said.
“I go out to a dumpster pad at a restaurant and turn our unit up to 210 degrees and clean half of it so they can see the difference. That demonstration usually turns a prospect into a new client on the spot.”
If Howard has one regret about the new company, it’s that he doesn’t get to work side-by-side with his brother anymore.
“We still have a great relationship, both personally and professionally,” Howard said.
“I send him business whenever I can, and he does the same for me,” he added. We’re different personalities but we’re also very close because we shared a lot of things growing up. All indications are that this is going to be a great decision for both our companies, and we can’t wait to see how the future unfolds.”
Information: 480-269-0652 or info@ValleyProPowerWash.com.
