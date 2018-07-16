A new and unique business is taking off in Chandler, and owner Kimberly Starzetski said it promises “exceptional on-site health and wellness services.”
Jet Health and Wellness Group is a “population health management company” targeting two markets. One involves physician provider groups and their stakeholders and medical multi-specialist groups and the other involves workplace wellness.
“We will provide preventative health education and health coaching to patients. The evidenced-based health coaching is derived from ACE (Health Coach Certification), which is accredited by NCAA and is the highest standard of certification in the wellness industry,” she said, adding that health coaching can be on-site at the physicians practice, mobile offsite, email or over the phone.
“The benefits are vast for this service,” Starzetski said. “It will help advance the medical practice to succeed in a value driven system, help close the gap in care, and enable the practice to comply with health plans that require patients to receive preventative health education for multiple chronic conditions.”
The other two services provided to physicians involve health screenings and coaching – services, she said, that are “geared for patients who want to participate in their employer’s benefits-based incentive health plan, and prefer to have the screening conducted at their primary care doctor’s clinic.”
Jet Health also “will collaborate with provider groups’ key stakeholders to provide process improvements to increase the practices’ CMS Five Star Ratings and HEDIS Health Measures,” Starzetski said.
As for workplace health and wellness, Jet will be a business’ select health vendor, providing an array of services that include onsite biometric health screenings and coaching.
Starzetski said an Arizona-based business like hers is cost-effective because there are no shipping costs for medical supplies and equipment.
Moreover, she said, she will personally provide the services without subcontractors and will offer her services year-round, “not just August through October.
“Businesses do have a choice for their health vendor,” she said. “They do not have to choose the pre-selected health vendor associated with their company’s health plan.”
Starzetski said that as the owner, she is “the hub for all communication and is directly accessible” and that she will conduct all services.
“We have unrivaled flexibility to accommodate your business structure allowing your business to operate without distraction,” she said.
Because individual appointments for onsite biometric health screenings and health coaching will be available, she added, “This guarantees privacy, increases time options, and produces a pleasant experience.
“We are voluntarily following the recommended Federal Trade Commission’s policy on the privacy of non-sharing data. Our privacy policy is layered and is compliant with NCQA. The employees’ data will not be sold to data brokers,” she said.
Starzetski has more than 17 years experience in the healthcare industry, holds a bachelor’s degree in exercise science and a master’s in curriculum and instruction and is certified in health coaching, cardiac ultrasound and tobacco cessation.
Her first clinical experience was providing physiological test on pilots who flew F-15 fighter jets in Alaska.
She later gained clinical experience in cardiac rehabilitation, cardiovascular diagnostics and sports medicine.
Under the guidance of an Arizona Heart Institute cardiologist, Sarzetski completed a preceptor ship in cardiac ultrasound. She has conducted over 3,000 health education sessions.
Information: jethealthhub@gmail.com, linkedin.com/in/kimberlystarzetski
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.