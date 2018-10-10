An Ahwatukee woman has been named the new chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the East Valley.
The clubs’ board picked Connie Perez to replace Mark Hanke, who moved out of state. Connie will also serve as president.
“After a thorough selection process, the board of directors is delighted that Connie will lead BGCEV as we navigate through the evolving and expanding landscape of helping all children in our community,” said board chair Deborah Walden-Ralls.
“We have no doubt Connie is the right person for this position, as she has proven her leadership skills and value creation in her past roles,” she said.
Perez has a background in healthcare and business management and is “best known as an inclusive values-driven leader with the demonstrated ability to integrate strategic thinking and visionary leadership with effective operations,” the clubs said in a release.
Most recently, she was a consultant with Hospice of the Valley, following a year as senior vice president at nThrive.
That position came after nThrive acquired Adreima, a company that handled health insurance reimbursements for providers. Perez had served that company for 10 years as CEO and president.
Prior to that, she was vice president of clinical operations of Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
“I consider the opportunity to serve Boys & Girls Clubs of the East Valley the greatest honor and privilege of my life,” Perez said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to increasing our funding and building our team as we increase the number of children served in our community.
“Through the Boys & Girls clubs ‘Formula for Impact’ programs designed to build good character and citizenship, healthy lifestyles and academic success, we will ensure that in our 11 clubs and charter school every child’s experience is one that makes a positive difference in their life,” she added.
Perez also has been involved in various community organizations.
She chaired the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce board of directors and is a board member for Ryan House and the Arizona Chapter of the Healthcare Financial Management Association.
She has also served on the board of Hospice of the Valley and chaired HFMA’s National Women Lead Here initiative.
A nursing school graduate of Loyola University, she holds a master’s of management from the executive management program at Northwestern University.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the East Valley maintains 11 branches and provides character and leadership development, education and career development, health and life skills, the arts, STEM, sports, fitness and recreation programs for kids 5-18.
Information: clubzona.org or 480-820-3688.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.