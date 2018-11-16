Ahwatukee attorney Brian J. Foster last week was sworn into a four-year term on the Phoenix Aviation Advisory Board.
A partner at the 450-attorney firm of Snell & Wilmer, it’s the latest in a long series of assignments in Foster’s global career.
The board meets monthly to review airport policies and make recommendations to the Phoenix City Council on major airport projects, concession contracts and leases.
Foster has spent 29 years in commercial litigation, trying cases involving real estate, partner and shareholder disputes, merger and acquisition fights, disagreements over contracts and other business matters.
He has over 60 active cases in federal courts throughout the country involving more millions of dollars than the millions he already has won in judgments and verdicts during his career.
And despite that legal work, which often puts him in a courtroom trying cases that can sometimes last weeks, Foster also helps to connect the United States with businesses in China and Taiwan, as well as other Asian countries.
He got his foot in that door representing foreign clients in cases in America, but pushed the door wide open through his appointment to the Phoenix Sisters Cities board, of which he is chair-elect.
“I started getting all these calls from businesses, especially in Taiwan and China, that wanted assistance in opening manufacturing and distribution centers in the United States,” he told AFN last year. “So, I decided that I would actually start putting effort into growing that portion of my business.”
“Some of the primary goals of the Phoenix Sister Cities are to expand economic development between the sister city countries and promote cultural exchange. There is also a high school youth ambassador exchange program,” he said, adding:
“In working on this commission over the years, I had significant contact with economic development leaders from these 10 sister cities, entertained delegations from these sister cities when they came to Arizona, and worked on promoting economic development between Phoenix and its sister city countries.”
“It’s fun even though I am super busy. This is what I do – I help people,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re helping people by winning a trial or resolving a dispute or solving a business problem like coming to the United States.”
Foster also sits on the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Planning Advisory Committee and the Arizona Advisory Committee for U.S. Global Leadership Coalition.
Founded in 1938, Snell & Wilmer is a full-service business law firm with 12 locations throughout the United States and in Mexico.
