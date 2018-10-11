Brick-and-mortar stores are thriving as they embrace new technology in an effort to compete with Amazon and other online retail giants.
That was the word from an official with Chandler Fashion Center as well as a store manager at Nordstrom during a recent program sponsored by the Chandler Chamber of Commerce.
David Moss, senior manager, property management at Chandler Fashion Center, raved about strong sales and high occupancy rates of stores in the mall, stating that it has started a text concierge service that customers can use to get directions to stores and learn about events and specific items they are looking for in the mall.
Jodi Behrmann, store manager at Nordstrom’s in Chandler Fashion Center, said his employer strives to get local shoppers into the store.
“We feel really strong about the demographics we have coming into Chandler,” Moss said. “It’s about cultivation…creating a strategic advantage. The city has done a really good job of focusing retail into the planning area. We’ve got a lot of really cool stuff opening in the future.”
Anthropologie, which offers women’s clothes, accessories and home décor, is expected to open in Chandler Fashion Center around Black Friday, he said.
Moss said Chandler Fashion Center also has one of the few official LEGO stores in the state and some of Arizona’s few Soft Surroundings and Kendra Scott stores.
Moss said over a five-year period, from 2013 to this year, the Chandler Fashion Center has never dropped below a 92 percent occupancy rate.
He said the text concierge platform at Chandler Fashion Center allows people to text questions directly to the mall’s service staff.
“We strive to answer all of our questions in under a minute and provide responsive customer service as opposed to directing customers to a blanket FAQ page,” Moss said. “We pride ourselves on providing information to customers where they need and when they need it. We also respond to inquiries directly from the website.”
Another way Chandler Fashion Center is keeping up with customers’ technological demands is with a new virtual reality area in its Macy’s store.
The virtual and augmented reality furniture shopping experiences allow customers to take measurements of their home and put on goggles so they can see their room designed, Moss said.
“It actually enhances the shopping experience,” he said.
Behrmann said Nordstrom’s “biggest opportunity is the people.”
“We still see the store traffic in and out, local market,” she said. “We know that local is good for us. People love Chandler.”
Behrmann said the Nordstrom in Chandler will start selling State Forty Eight T-shirts, made by the Chandler-based, independently owned company.
She said for customers’ convenience, they can also order items from Nordstrom online and then pick them up inside the store or curbside outside the business.
The mall also is benefitting from Chandler’s growth as well as continued strong customer response from neighboring communities, including Ahwatukee.
James Smith, economic development innovation manager for the city, said about 88 percent of the city is developed and about 8 percent of Chandler is undeveloped but committed to specific future development.
Smith said approximately 3,900 acres in Chandler are developed now for employment uses, including offices. About 2,500 acres in the city are expected to be built out with employment uses sometime in the future.
The Offices at Chandler Viridian, a mixed-use project at the intersection of the Loops 101 and 202 near Chandler Fashion Center, is about 250,000 square feet. Stantec is leasing 55,000 square feet in the building and it is expected to bring about 400 jobs to that space, Smith said.
He said the Price Road Corridor has the highest number of employees in the city, but West Chandler has more businesses.
“New developments are critical to attracting new employers,” Smith said.
